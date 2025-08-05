Which Is The Most Difficult Kawasaki Motorcycle To Ride? Here's What Riders Are Saying

The motorcycle that wins this trophy, the two-stroke Kawasaki triple also known as "the Widowmaker," is not a difficult motorcycle to ride. It's just a difficult motorcycle to ride without crashing. Back in the 1970s, thrill-seeking bikers met their demise on the Kawasaki H2 Mach IV effortlessly, not least because this 750cc, three-cylinder, inexpensive speed machine was just so easy to get on and go. But when that notoriously abrupt, narrow two-stroke power band kicked in almost uncontrollably at 5000 rpm, riders had trouble not only keeping their front wheel on the ground, but also in maintaining traction on anything other than the stickiest asphalt.

These days, most riders, especially novices, may find the elephantine 2004 Kawasaki Vulcan 2000 more difficult to ride. Heck, most would find it hard just getting its 820-pound curb weight upright off the kickstand, and the degree of difficulty is an indication of whether one should ride it or not. Woe betide if anyone should drop it, too, because a mobile crane may be required to get those shiny wide handlebars back up above the wheels where they belong.

But it is the Kawasaki H2 Mach IV that generates the bulk of the prickly Kawasaki comments from riders. On the r/motorcycles subreddit, Motoguy1251 writes, "My father had one when he was young ... (he) has some crazy stories involving speed and questionable handling." Or as CycleWorld's Kevin Cameron recalls, "that H2 could get you to the scene of your accident quicker than any other."