5 Cool Things You Can 3D Print That Solve Common Household Annoyances

3D printing technology is a total game-changer. What was a very niche and experimental thing to do a few years ago has now become a full-blown hobby for many people around the globe. You don't need to print huge items like walls or an entire house to realize the potential of 3D printing. You can solve various nagging household problems with a simple, downloadable file and a few cents' worth of plastic. If you're still thinking about how a 3D printer works, it basically melts plastic filament layer by layer to build solid objects from a digital model.

While industrial machinery has evolved so much that it can now print even with the hardest tungsten metal, desktop printers are perfect for printing clever designs for the home. From a small key hook to a remote control holder, you can use 3D printing technology to not only keep things organized around your house but also save money.

In this guide, we have listed five of the coolest things that you can 3D print at home that could solve everyday household headaches. The best part is that you don't need an engineering degree (though I have one) to start 3D printing. All you need to do is load up the slicing software, heat up the print bed, load the design file, and wait for your design to take shape. Let's solve the household annoyances one by one.