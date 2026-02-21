Revolutionary Method Allows 3D Printing With Metal Harder Than Steel

3D printing has become one of the most efficient and affordable ways of creating simple, specific items without having to purchase them. But while 3D printing can save you money on some things, it's perhaps more of a niche and not widely embraced by the public overall. However, that could all change thanks to tungsten carbide–cobalt (WC–Co) cemented carbide, developed by engineers at Hiroshima University in Japan.

The cemented carbide is the direct result of a new study conducted at the university, which incorporates additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing. The process produces the new metal more efficiently than it was previously made, creating less waste while saving money at the same time. But the most impressive thing about the 3D-printed WC–Co is the metal's hardness, which is above 1,400 on the Vickers hardness (HV) scale. This means that it's much harder than many common steels, including martensitic stainless steel, which maxes out at 800 HV and tool steel, which can reach 1,000 HV.

The 1,400 HV was achieved by softening the elements that comprise the 3D-printed metal instead of melting them down completely. This allows the new metal to keep a superior hardness, as well as structural integrity, which is important for future applications. Those applications can include repairing cracks and even improving the toughness of existing construction. Hiroshima University's study is expected to be published in the April 2026 issue of the International Journal of Refractory Metals and Hard Materials.