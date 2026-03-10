5 Of The Best Car Rental Companies, According To Consumer Reports

German rental company Sixt has been renting cars for more than 100 years in Europe, but it's a relatively new entry to the American market. It debuted in 2011 and quickly gained a reputation as being a premium option, with a fleet of both American and European cars. Today, its network spans 105 countries and more than 2,200 locations. Sixt has locations at 57 airports across the U.S., but if you prefer to cover most of your mileage on the ground, it also offers one-way rentals between several major cities.

In addition to its range of premium cars, Sixt also offers family haulers such as the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, traditional sedans including the Toyota Camry, and compact SUVs like the Volkswagen Taos. Like any chain, the exact selection of models available will vary slightly between locations, but in general, renters won't be short on choice. While the chain offers a variety of cars and trucks that are, in theory, capable of towing, Sixt does not allow towing with any of its rental vehicles, unlike some of its rivals.

Consumer Reports ranked Sixt as the fifth best car rental company, giving the cleanliness of its cars a particularly high rating. However, its value for money, pricing transparency, and ease of pickup were behind the best in class.