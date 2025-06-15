Can You Tow With A Rental Car? Here's What You Need To Know

If you've got heavy gear or a motorcycle you need to tow, renting a pickup truck from Lowe's, or any other car rental company, might seem like a quick fix. After all, renting a truck to pull a small U-haul trailer is more practical and affordable than buying a tow-capable truck outright. Plus, most car rental companies have a reliable fleet at their disposal, and some models definitely look like they're designed for towing. But before you hitch a trailer and head out on an adventure, there are things you should keep in mind before driving a rental vehicle.

Of course, rental cars offer exceptional flexibility, especially when you're going cross-country or need a temporary daily driver around town. But when towing enters the picture, things get a bit more complicated. That simple rental agreement suddenly comes with a whole new set of considerations that make hitching a trailer on a rental truck almost impossible.

Enterprise, for instance, doesn't allow drivers to tow trailers with its standard SUVs and vans. However, if you want to pull your boat to the lake, there's an exception if you rent a tow-rated pickup truck,like a ¾-ton or 1-ton model).

All you need to do is prove the eligibility, and also use approved equipment. Conversely, Sixt's and Alamo's policies are clear: Absolutely no towing with any of their rental cars. No hitches, no trailers, and there are no exceptions.

