Can You Tow With A Rental Car? Here's What You Need To Know
If you've got heavy gear or a motorcycle you need to tow, renting a pickup truck from Lowe's, or any other car rental company, might seem like a quick fix. After all, renting a truck to pull a small U-haul trailer is more practical and affordable than buying a tow-capable truck outright. Plus, most car rental companies have a reliable fleet at their disposal, and some models definitely look like they're designed for towing. But before you hitch a trailer and head out on an adventure, there are things you should keep in mind before driving a rental vehicle.
Of course, rental cars offer exceptional flexibility, especially when you're going cross-country or need a temporary daily driver around town. But when towing enters the picture, things get a bit more complicated. That simple rental agreement suddenly comes with a whole new set of considerations that make hitching a trailer on a rental truck almost impossible.
Enterprise, for instance, doesn't allow drivers to tow trailers with its standard SUVs and vans. However, if you want to pull your boat to the lake, there's an exception if you rent a tow-rated pickup truck,like a ¾-ton or 1-ton model).
All you need to do is prove the eligibility, and also use approved equipment. Conversely, Sixt's and Alamo's policies are clear: Absolutely no towing with any of their rental cars. No hitches, no trailers, and there are no exceptions.
What you should know before towing with a rental truck
Before you consider hitching a trailer on a rental truck, it's imperative you know what's at stake from a legal view. After all, the risks involved can be quite costly. For instance, if you pull a trailer with a rental truck and the towing company prohibits this, you'll breach the terms of the agreement. That means the company could impose steep fines for contract violations, sometimes charging hundreds of dollars.
In addition, if something goes wrong, you'll be left on the hook for all repair costs. In the worst-case scenario, the insurance might refuse to cover the damages. Violating these terms could also leave you financially responsible for injuries or third-party property damages. When it comes to the legal side, if a law enforcement officer stops you, you could have your license suspended or face fines, depending on state laws.
What are your best alternatives for towing?
If your rental vehicle can't legally be used for towing — and in most cases, it can't – that doesn't mean there are no exceptions. In fact, there are many solutions that are both safe and allowed under rental agreements. One of the best alternatives is to rent a heavy-duty pickup truck that can withstand heavy loads, such as a camper or a boat.
In fact, companies like Enterprise Truck Rental, Penske, and U-Haul have the most powerful pickup trucks and SUVs on the market, specifically designed for maximum towing. These vehicles always feature powerful engines, proper towing hitches, and impressive towing capacities.
Another great solution is to hire the services of a licensed towing company. They are particularly effective when it comes to towing heavy equipment. They're also a great fit for car-to-car towing, although one wrong move could damage the transmission or lead to premature engine failure.
Lastly, if you're only carrying your camping gear, you should avoid towing altogether. Instead, rent an SUV with roof racks. This way, you will carry lots of loads (think of kayaks, bikes, surfboards, cargo boxes, and tents) legally, without pulling a trailer.