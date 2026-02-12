Not Hertz, Not National – This Is JD Power's Top-Rated Car Rental Company

Renting a car can be stressful — there's a long list of things to do before driving to avoid hidden fees, you might be renting a car model that you've never driven before, and you might be in an unfamiliar city. Finding a rental company that makes the renting and returning process as painless as possible should therefore be high on anyone's list of priorities. Local rental companies can sometimes be a good option, but if you're looking for a major national or international chain, there are a few big names that you'll inevitably end up picking from.

Some of those big chains provide more consistently good service than others. According to JD Power, the chain with the best customer satisfaction overall is Enterprise. The company scored 734 points in the outlet's 2025 survey, just ahead of National with 721 points. Joint third place in the rankings went to Sixt and Advantage Rent A Car, both of which scored 711 points.

The study quizzed customers about all key parts of the rental process, including the reservation of their car, pickup, returns, and how they felt about any additional fees they were charged. While the above companies scored well in those key metrics, some rivals fared much more poorly. At the bottom of JD Power's rankings were Payless, Fox Rent A Car, and Dollar. Other major names like Budget, Avis, and Thrifty all also ranked below the industry average in the study.