5 Exciting Harbor Freight Finds Available In March 2026
Whether you're getting ready to finally tackle that home improvement project or refreshing your yard after a tough winter, Harbor Freight is a go-to for many looking for budget-friendly tools, storage solutions, lawn and garden items, and more. Most Americans have a wide array of options when it comes to hardware and home improvement stores, from big box stores to your local hardware shop, but Harbor Freight offers consistently low prices, a lifetime warranty on many tools, and the convenience of more than 1,600 locations throughout the U.S.
It can be easy to feel overwhelmed when you walk in, especially if you aren't on the hunt for a specific item. The company offers more than 7,500 products in its stores and online and is frequently adding new products, both seasonal and evergreen, giving you plenty of options. Harbor Freight also gives buyers multiple ways to save, from coupons to its membership club. Whether you're looking for a new tool or simply wondering what's new at your local store, here are five products that are available in March. If you don't live near any of its brick-and-mortar locations, these items are also available online.
U.S. General 5-Tier Boltless Steel Garage Shelving
This new five-tier steel shelf may resemble less expensive options, but its price reflects its durability and versatility, and it costs much less than other heavy-duty shelving systems. Advertised for garages, shops, and storage spaces, it can be used virtually anywhere. It is made from steel and will hold up to 5,000 pounds, or 1,000 pounds per shelf. This heavy-duty storage solution has five wire mesh shelves that are adjustable in one-and-a-half-inch increments, allowing you to customize it to your needs. It can also be configured in two ways: as a five-shelf unit or two side-by-side storage racks.
If you're concerned about assembling such a tough piece of furniture, this shelf has a boltless design, and several reviewers state that they had no problems with assembly. Other reviewers found that once assembled, this shelf is sturdy and feels solid. Additionally, the metal is treated to help prevent rust and corrosion, and it's even NSF certified for dry food storage. At time of writing, the five-tier shelf was priced at $139.99. Harbor Freight also offers budget alternatives, but their capacity doesn't match the heavy-duty rating of this new option.
Icon Professional Mechanics Screwdriver Set
A screwdriver set may not be the most exciting Harbor Freight purchase you'll ever make, but it's a staple that most households need, even if you aren't much of a DIYer. You'll have plenty of choice at a store like Harbor Freight, but this Icon set, now available in a bright green that will be easy to find in your junk drawer, is a good choice if you're willing to spend a bit more. Currently priced at $54.99, this set includes eight screwdrivers, four flathead, and four Phillips head.
This set is an especially wise selection if you find it difficult to grip some screwdrivers. These feature oversized ergonomic grips, and the drive type is printed on the handle to make it even easier to grab what you need. They are made of alloy steel for better strength, and the Phillips tips have anti-cam-out ribs to stop you from stripping screws. This set also comes with a heavy-duty tray for storage, and has a free lifetime warranty.
Braun 13,000 Lumen Rechargeable Waterproof Flashlight
You may balk at paying $89.99 for a flashlight, but this waterproof option should definitely be a consideration if you're putting together an emergency kit for your car or home, especially if you live in an area prone to flooding or natural disasters. It can also be useful to have if you're camping or boating. Though Harbor Freight doesn't technically classify it as a tactical flashlight, this is a heavy-duty, high-output choice.
The Braun rechargeable waterproof flashlight has up to 10 hours of runtime and five light modes, including turbo and strobe. The beam can reach up to 770 feet, and it has an adjustable zoom so that users can select close-up or long-range use. It's rated for up to 1 meter (a little over 3 feet) of immersion, and it has an aluminum body that is resistant to impacts with a collar to stop it from rolling. It comes with a USB-C charging cable and a 5000 mAh power bank for mobile charging, though some reviewers report that the power bank failed after only a few uses. The flashlight itself gets high marks from users, who appreciate its powerful light and adjustable modes.
HERCULES 20V Brushless Cordless Compact Circular Saw
This professional-grade circular saw is new from Harbor Freight and is a lightweight option that works well in compact spaces. It's a logical choice if you don't have a lot of workshop or storage space, or if you often transport your tools. This circular saw's $99.99 price, at time of writing, may appeal to beginner DIYers. It weighs 5.6 pounds and can cut more than 250 feet of 1/2-inch-thick Oriented Strand Board (OSB) per charge.
The Hercules saw has a 4800 RPM brushless motor. A stamped steel shoe has sight line indicators for 90-degree and 45-degree bevel cuts. Users can adjust the depth for cutting up to 1-11/16 inches, and the lock and onboard storage are designed so users can easily change blades. This saw has a hang hook to make storage easy, and Harbor Freight offers a five-year limited warranty. Buyers should note that batteries for this saw are sold separately.
User reviews are extremely positive, with the saw standing at 4.9 out of 5 stars at time of writing. Buyers note that it's a great choice for smaller jobs and DIYers, and the only negative note was that it makes a loud noise that does not seem normal to one user.
Franklin 22-foot Multitask Ladder
This is a serious ladder for serious DIY or professional jobs. Whether you're gearing up to clean out the gutters or you're a member of a painting crew, the multitask ladder may be just what you're looking for. It is a bit expensive compared to a typical stepladder, but it offers up to 31 possible configurations. The basic setups include a frame ladder, an extension ladder, a 90-degree ladder, a staircase ladder, and scaffolding. It has wheels for easy maneuverability, and the fold-flat design makes it easy to store and move.
The Franklin Multitask Ladder has a weight capacity of 375 pounds, along with industrial-grade rubber feet. It's made out of aircraft-grade aluminum to keep it as lightweight as possible. If you're worried about pinching yourself when you convert the ladder to another setup, its safety features include no-pinch hinges. You should note that if you plan to order this ladder online, Harbor Freight will charge a freight charge of around $129.99, depending on your location. Reviewers praise this ladder's solid, stable feel, easy storage, and accessible price.