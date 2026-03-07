4 Amazon Gadgets That Will Save Your Tired Eyes

Kindle is no longer the only name you should associate with e-ink screens. Some of the best e-readers on the market aren't Kindles, and as e-ink tech has gotten better, it has spread to devices of all kinds, including the incredibly small Xteink X4. Alas, those secondary devices don't address the primary problem: that most of your screen time is coming from your smartphone. If you're really dedicated to saving your tired eyes, the solution may be to "downgrade" to an e-ink phone screen.

Although this is still a pretty niche market, you'd be surprised how many e-ink smartphones exist right now that you can buy. The Hisense A9 is one example, a $469.99 device with a 6.1-inch screen, 13 MP camera, and a Snapdragon 662 chip. This is a full-fledged smartphone, by the way, including all the bells and whistles you'd expect, like Bluetooth support, a SIM card tray, NFC, and so on. Rest assured, the black-and-white ink screen has a backlight so you can use it in the dark. Since this is an Android-based phone, you would be able to make calls, send messages, install apps, and do virtually anything an Android smartphone can. Others in this market include the BOOX Palma 2 Pro and the Mudita Kompakt.

Before you head to the checkout, though, bear in mind that this is going to be a sea change in how you use a smartphone. Something as simple as taking or watching videos will be painful, even with a "high" refresh-rate color e-ink screen. Even outside of situations where you need good viewability, these phones can make everyday activities less doable or enjoyable — you'd basically be sacrificing anything you enjoy on your current LCD/OLED smartphone screen. Maybe test one before committing.