5 Of The Best TVs For Watching Sports You Can Buy

The Super Bowl may have already been played, but the rest of the year is still stacked full of sports. The NBA Playoffs, the Stanley Cup, a full summer of baseball, and a soccer World Cup co-hosted by the U.S. are all events that deserve to be watched on a screen that does the action justice. If you're serious about getting a proper TV for sports but you're unsure what to look for, here are a handful of specs and features that are worth understanding first.

The single most common complaint after buying a TV is that it's not big enough — you'll never hear anyone saying it's too big. Fifty-five inches is the minimum worth considering. That said, buying the biggest display doesn't automatically mean you've got the perfect TV. Brightness matters, too — especially when your team kicks off mid-afternoon and sunlight is pouring through the window. A TV that can pump out the nits can handle ambient glare better.

While there are many tips and tricks to increase your TV's image quality, contrast gives the picture depth, which makes the colors richer and more accurate. This is where OLED TVs with their perfect blacks earn a solid reputation. They're also renowned for their wide viewing angles, which matters when everyone watching is placed across the room. If you do go OLED, make sure it produces enough brightness, or you'll have to draw the curtains. Refresh rate and motion handling are important, too. They determine how cleanly the TV can keep up with the action, while strong upscaling will sort out grainy or unclear cable broadcasts. So, settle in, crack open a cold one, and here's hoping your team shows the same quality as the following TVs do.