Common Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes When Shopping At Menards

All the 11% off signage can be confusing if you're new to Menards. The famous deal isn't as simple as taking something to the register. The promotion isn't an immediate price cut at the point of sale, but a deferred discount. This means you have to pay the full, regular price for your items upfront. That can be seen as misleading since it has not always been clear.

Instead of instant savings, the cashier hands you a separate voucher printed at the bottom of your main receipt. To actually get your 11% savings, you then have to navigate a somewhat old-school mail-in rebate process.

Customers need to get a physical form, which you can pick up at the customer service desk or print from their website, fill it out entirely by hand, put the original receipt in there, buy a postage stamp, and mail the envelope through standard mail to a special P.O. Box in Elk Mound, Wisconsin. After waiting from six to eight weeks, you'll receive a store merchandise credit check rather than cash or credit to your payment card.