15 Menards Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Menards is the third-largest home improvement big-box store in the United States, after Home Depot and Lowe's. The company's history stretches back to 1958, when founder John Menard started constructing pole buildings to finance his education. The company grew rapidly, and six years later, in 1964, Menard opened the first Menards store to provide building materials to the community.

If you live near one of the more than 300 Menards stores located in 15 states across the midwest United States, you can find home improvement products from hand tools to power tools and everything in between. In addition to tools, you can find building materials and even groceries, office supplies, and more in larger Menards stores.

In addition to the usual suspects, Menards has a collection of more niche, but still useful, products that could take your home workshop to a new level. Here are 15 things you might not know you can find at Menards.