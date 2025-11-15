Here's What You Should Consider Before Buying A Lawn Sweeper

Raking your yard can be back-breaking work. It can take hours out of your day, and it's a chore that you often have to repeat over and over again as trees slowly lose their leaves throughout the season. As much as you might love to let the leaves spend the winter on your lawn, this can cause mold or disease that will affect your grass in the spring. Luckily, there is a tool that takes care of leaves with ease that could help you sip a pumpkin spice latte on your front porch instead of spending all that time raking.

A lawn sweeper, sometimes called a leaf or yard sweeper, works a lot like a vacuum cleaner. However, unlike most popular leaf blowers, they are unpowered. Instead, the device uses high-speed brushes to collect leaves, twigs, and other debris from your yard so that you don't have to rake them up. The brushes spin as the sweeper's wheels turn, making batteries or a power source unnecessary. The debris collected by the brushes is then collected in a hopper for easy disposal.

Buyers have two types of lawn sweepers to choose from: a push sweeper that requires the user to walk behind it and push it across the grass, and a tow-behind sweeper that users can attach to a lawn mower and pull across their yard. Lawn sweepers are easy to use, quiet, and efficient, but there are a few factors to consider before you invest in one, including the size of your yard and your budget.