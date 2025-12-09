5 Useful Gadgets You Didn't Realize You Could Find At Menards

For those who call the American Midwest home, the family-owned Menards is a haven for consumers who prioritize budget when plotting out their various DIY projects on the home front. You may not realize it, but the big box home improvement chain actually ranks as the third largest in the country these days, slotting in behind only Lowe's and The Home Depot.

Like those national retail chains, the shelves and aisles of any local Menards are stocked with all of the tools and materials a pro builder, DIYer, or lawn care enthusiast might need to get a job done the right way. And just like your local Lowe's or The Home Depot, Menards also carries a wide range of household appliances, as well as a full range of smaller electronic gadgets and accessories you may not even realize the retailer keeps in stock, both online and in-store.

Just FYI — some of those gadgets are beyond budget-friendly, too. Still, it might be difficult for some to discern which ones are not only worth the money but could actually be useful at some point in their lives. Here's a look at a few Menards gadgets that we think fit the bill.