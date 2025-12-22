Menards To Pay Out Millions Over Misleading Rebate Program

Menards agreed to make specific changes going forward as part of the settlement. It cannot advertise any program that is providing store credit as a discount. The limitations of the program have to be shared with customers, and terms and conditions must be clearly stated. Customers must be given at least one year from the purchase date to submit a rebate claim, and the online rebate system must update within 48 hours of the rebate application hitting the system. The online rebate tracker must also provide information about how returns can affect the rebate.

While customers were affected by Menards' alleged misleading rebate program, it's the states involved in the lawsuit that are receiving the payout from Menard, not individual customers. For example, Illinois plans to use its portion of the funds for "future consumer protection efforts," according to local affiliate NBC 5.

Menards is far from the first company to be called out for deceptive business practices, especially during the pandemic. DoorDash recently agreed to pay $18 million to settle allegations that it advertised delivery services from restaurants without their consent during those years. Meal kit delivery company HelloFresh was ordered to pay $7.5 million for allegedly violating California's Automatic Renewal Law, which requires companies to notify customers before auto-enrolling them into any subscription. From buying cars to groceries, it can be difficult to protect yourself as a consumer, but remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, it likely is. Keep your receipts, and always read the terms and conditions.