12 Handy Gadgets Under $20 To Upgrade Your Smart Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the benefits of a smart home is how expandable it is. There are a wide variety of handy gadgets that you can get to upgrade your smart home setup, increasing its functionality and helping make chores easier, creating useful automations, eliminating the need to physically get up and move across the house to get things done, and much more.

One major advantage is that smart home upgrades are often quite affordable. There are lots of options at lower price points that can benefit your household. Examples include trackers that will help you locate lost or misplaced belongings or motion-sensitive lights that will automatically turn on when you enter the room. Therefore, we compiled a list of 12 gadgets under $20 that will enhance your space in one way or another.

All these devices were found on reputable retailer platforms such as Amazon or Home Depot, so you can shop without worry. Plus, we made sure that each of the picks mentioned here have positive user reviews, indicating that customers have found them useful when integrating them into their own smart home setups.