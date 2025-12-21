5 Cheap Amazon Gadgets That Are High Quality, According To User Reviews
While there are a ton of other online retail platforms out there, Amazon's marketplace is unmatched when it comes to the sheer variety of products in its portfolio. Whether you're looking for household essentials or exploring all the different ways you can make your life easier with technology, there's bound to be a gadget or two worth adding to your cart listed. Not to mention, if you've invested in a membership, there are other Amazon Prime benefits like improved delivery experiences, exclusive deals, and access to streaming services. However, not everything on Amazon is always worth the money, especially with so many sellers selling fake or poorly designed products.
Thankfully, there are still plenty of options worth ordering. For example, we've mentioned before that there are interesting gadgets under $50 on Amazon, such as wireless meat thermometers, automatic jar openers, and endoscope cameras. In fact, even if you're on a tighter budget, you'll still be able to find worthwhile gadgets for around $25 or less that are pretty high quality. Although people may have different views on what makes something "high quality", we've considered things like the general average rating and percentage of perfect and single-star reviews. To know more about our methodology, you can skip to the end of the article. But, if you want to explore what kind of gadgets other users swear by without breaking the bank, keep reading.
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale
For many people who are working towards a healthier lifestyle, tracking food is one of the first and most important changes. With this, it's no wonder that brands like Etekcity make several affordable food kitchen scale models under $25. With prices that start at $13.99, you can have your pick between battery or rechargeable units, with or without app integration, and varying levels of precision. And if you're willing to spend a little more, there's also the $39.99 Smart Food Kitchen Scale that includes a nutritional calculator as well.
With a shared rating among its various models, more than 169,000 Amazon users have rated the Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale products around 4.6 stars. They're tagged as Amazon's Choice products, which means they're praised for both their performance as a product as well as the seller's professionalism. Most buyers are highly satisfied with their purchase, and 78 percent have rated it 5 stars, while only three percent of users have given it 1-star rating.
Kasa Smart Plug
Depending on what your home needs, we think Kasa offers several smart plugs worth buying , such as its Outdoor Smart Plug, Smart Plug Power Strip, and of course, the standard Smart Plug. According to thousands of customers, the Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4 strikes a great balance between price and positive performance ratings.
For its most affordable set, the Kasa Smart Plug Alexa-compatible 3-pack retails for $24.99, which works out at $8.33 per unit. With its compatible app, you can integrate it with a slew of other Kasa smart home devices, from switches, to lights and cameras. This means you can do more than just schedule or turn things on and off, since it opens doors for more complex actions like scenes, groupings, and features like the away mode. Apart from Alexa, the Kasa smart device ecosystem also works with Google Home Assistant and IFTTT.
From a customer perspective, all the Kasa Smart Plug models have been known to perform pretty well. So far, these plugs have collectively received an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 77,700 Amazon customers. Only four percent of users have given it a it 1-star rating, while a significant number of users 80 percent have awarded it five stars.
Comsoon Car Bluetooth Receiver
While there are many types of car Bluetooth audio receivers out there, the Comsoon Car Bluetooth Receiver lets you listen to music or make calls on a budget. To do this, you'll need to connect it to your car via its 3.5mm AUX adapter, then you can connect it with up to two compatible devices, like your mobile phone or tablet.
The Bluetooth receiver unit has a multifunction button, built-in microphone, USB-C charging port, and AUX port, as well as controls for adjusting the volume and changing songs. The package includes a 3.5mm male-to-male connector, a 3.5mm audio cable, and type-c charging cable. Outside of your car, this receiver can also work with similar devices like wired speakers and headphones.
With prices ranging between $19.99 and $21.99, the Comsoon Car Bluetooth Receiver is an Amazon's Choice product and has earned itself an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 48,400 mostly impressed customers. In fact, 74 percent of buyers rated it 5 stars, while only 4 percent thought it was worth a 1-star score.
Tile Mate
Integrated with Life360 and Tile apps, the Tile Mate sets itself apart from other Bluetooth-enabled tracking products with its built-in SOS button. Weighing less than 3 ounces, it's also rated IP68, so it's both dust-resistant and capable of being submerged in water to a depth of 1.5 meters for half an hour. Plus, it can generate up to 100 dB of sound to help you locate missing items. Priced at just under $25 for a single unit, the Tile by Life 360 Mate is available in multiple colors. If there are a lot of things you want to track, you can purchase a pair for $44.99 ($22.50 each) or a four-pack for $79.99 ($20 each).The Tile Mate has garnered an average rating of 4.4 stars from 9,200+ Amazon users with 73 percent rating it 5 stars. Although a lot of customers who complained at how its battery is not replaceable, only 8 percent of buyers gave it a single star.
That said, if you're an iPhone user who only plans to track items (and not people), you might want to get the AirTag, which is even more highly-rated than the Tile Mate. So far, more than 46,000 Amazon customers have rated it 4.7 stars on average with 85% of users giving it 5 stars and 4% rating it a single star. While you're at it, there are a ton of third-party AirTag accessories that can make owning one even more practical.
Anker USB C Hub
Whether you want more compatibility with storage options, to plug in more peripherals, or just make it easier to reach your ports, investing in a USB-C dock can make a world of a difference.The Anker USB-C Hub offers both USB-C and USB-A 3.0 ports, can transfer up to 5 Gbps, and is capable of 85W pass-through charging. You'll need to invest in a 100W PD charger and a trustworthy charging cable separately, and Anker states that its USB-C PD port does not support data transfer, so you can't use it with your headphones, speakers, or audio interface units. The regular USB-C port does not have video output, but it does have an HDMI port with 4K display at 30 Hz capability with mirror and extend mode.
For the black version, the $24.99 Anker USB Hub is one of the most expensive items on this list but it delivers well. While it is available in other color options, like blue, green, green, white, and grey, you should expect to shell out an extra dollar more. On Amazon, this particular Anker hub has generated an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 15,300 customers. Apart from being an Amazon's Choice product, an impressive 74 percent of users have given it a perfect 5-star rating, while only 6% thought it was worth a single star.
Methodology
While everyone will have a different opinion on what is considered cheap, we made sure to only include gadgets that have standard retail prices of around $25 or less. In some cases, you may even find them on sale at a lower price point on Amazon. On the other hand, while the term "high quality" can be subjective, we quantified it in three key ways. We only considered gadgets that have been rated at least 4 stars on average by at least 1,000 customers, which can indicate a general consistency in terms of performance and manufacturing quality, and we only included items that at least 70 percent of reviewers thought were worth giving a perfect 5-star review. With this, we know that the large majority of people who bought it can confirm it fulfills exactly what it promises. We also excluded gadgets that had more than 10 percent of users rating it 1-star.
While it didn't affect their placement on the list, we considered whether Amazon has listed these gadgets as top products in its category. In the same vein, we also took note if the gadgets were tagged as Amazon's Choice or Overall Pick products, which give some insights on whether the retail giant thinks it performs well amongst its competitors and if the seller is known to deliver products efficiently.