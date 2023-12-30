Wireless Sound: Which Bluetooth Audio Receiver Is Right For You?

One situation exists at the intersection of old-school analog and new-school digital: What if you have or are looking to buy some high-quality stereo speakers, like a pair of bookshelf or tower speakers, and want to be able to feed them any Bluetooth source of your choosing? Maybe you'd like to get into vinyl and want a turntable setup that can also play wireless sources just as easily as you'd spin a record on the same system. Though a home stereo system is not the default status symbol it used to be, there are enough reasonably priced speaker options that can easily deliver excellent sound without breaking the bank.

Enter integrated amplifiers, many of which now have Bluetooth receivers built in. Think of them as stripped-down AV receivers: There's no radio tuner, no video or surround sound capabilities, no smart features, and minimal inputs. It's just there to take your source audio and feed it to the speakers it's powering. Some of these manage to be tiny, unlike receivers, making it a lot easier to find room to set up a stereo.

If you're looking for a mini amp, veteran hi-fi audio writer Brent Butterworth at Wirecutter recommends the Fosi Audio BT20A Pro, which includes one analog input to supplement its Bluetooth antenna while pumping out 300W per channel. The BT20A Pro also got high marks from Future Audiophile, which said it "can be used for critical listening when coupled with high-quality loudspeakers." It usually sells for $79.99 to $99.99.