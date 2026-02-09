5 Of The Best Gadgets Amazon Shoppers Loved In 2025
With millions of products listed on the Amazon platform, there's no doubt that there's a gadget for everyone. However, it's important to think twice before buying tech products on Amazon, especially refurbished items or chargers and power banks with no clear branding. In many cases, it can be difficult to vouch for manufacturer quality as well as accountability in terms of product safety certifications. You should also watch out for items sold under sneaky keyword naming practices, older product models, and tricky sales pricing. And in some instances, you may even find yourself buying from third-party sellers, who sell products that don't qualify for the official brand warranty.
To avoid a lot of problems with buying gadgets, it's always a good idea to opt for more recognizable manufacturers, who work hard to maintain their brand's name. When possible, it's also recommended to only buy from the official company store listed on Amazon. Alternatively, you can opt to purchase gadgets that have a significant number of positive reviews, which indicate both consistency in product quality and manufacturing. If you're curious about what won the praise of Amazon users in 2025, we've rounded up some top picks for you to consider. While we also list down how we know they're so beloved at the end of this article, you can just keep reading to start adding to your cart.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
In 2024, the Dash Mini Waffle Maker joined our list of highly recommended cooking gadgets after it made waves on TikTok when diet-focused home cooks shared that it's perfect for making chaffles. Since then, it has continued to be a top choice among Amazon users (even in 2025). Capable of making 4-inch waffles, the gadget itself measures 3 inches by 5 inches, which makes it perfect for small kitchen spaces. While it is made of non-stick material, it doesn't let you remove the plates themselves, so the cleaning is not as straightforward. Apart from the typical waffles, Dash includes a recipe book that includes how to make desserts, hash browns, and more.
On Amazon, the Dash Mini Waffle Maker is listed as the top item under its Waffle Iron category, as well as an Amazon's Choice product. With prices that start at $10.99, it's available in three colors (aqua, red, and black). Collectively, they've all been rated around 4.6 stars by more than 146,000 Amazon reviewers.
Not to mention, it's also noteworthy that 79% of people have rated this mini waffle maker a perfect five stars, while only 2% thought it was worth a single star. As for its happiest customers, thousands of people have praised its ability to make great-tasting waffles, especially for single serve dishes. In particular, people loved how it's easy to store and creates the perfect-sized waffles for portion control. Additionally, many users thought it was easy to clean and store when not in use.
Zulay Milk Frother Wand
Milk frothers make for great tools to evenly mix a range of powders and liquids, whether it's matcha, protein shakes, chocolate, electrolytes, powder supplements, or even pudding. For people who love their alcohol, milk frothers are also useful for making cocktails and aerating wine. In general, milk frothers have always been low risk, trendy kitchen gadgets worth buying. And if you're looking for an option that thousands of Amazon users think hits all the marks, the Zulay Milk Frother Wand takes the top spot in the Milk Frother category.
On Amazon, prices for the Zulay Milk Frother Wand range from $17.99 to $24.99. Considering you can find a lot of other highly rated models for under $10, like the Bonsenkitchen Milk Frother, it's not the cheapest you can find. However, it does have multiple models and unique features that set it apart. For example, there's a stand and options with a double whisk or triple whisk with its patented technology, as well as if you want it to ship with batteries.
Collectively, the Zulay Milk Frother has generated over 320,000 Amazon reviews, wherein it has an average rating of 4.3 stars. Apart from more than 70% of users rating it five stars, less than 10% thought it was only single star worthy. In particular, users liked how it came with a stand, but there were peppered concerns about the brand's inability to follow through with their warranty.
Amazon Echo Dot
Through the years, Amazon has released multiple generations of its Amazon Echo Dot devices. Made to work in tandem with its Alexa+ smart home ecosystem, there are almost endless ways to use the Amazon Echo in your home, like as speakers, entertaining your kids, and helping you get dinner ready. And of course, they can assist you with maximizing the features of the rest of the compatible smart devices in your household.
As of writing, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) has an average rating of 4.7 stars by over 180,000 customers. Despite being released in 2022, this Amazon Echo Dot model has been consistently rated even higher than the more recent models. But if you want to snag the 2025 model, which has significantly more advanced audio technology and built-in smart home, you may want to check out the Amazon Echo Dot Max instead.
Retailing just shy of $100, the 2025 model has also been rated positively at 4.3 stars on average by more than 1,000 users. While Amazon did release a more premium option in the same year, the Echo Studio, most users didn't think it was worth buying. Out of 420+ Amazon shoppers, most of them thought that the $219.99 Echo Studio was just okay, with an average rating of 3.6 stars and 16% of users rating it one-star.
TOZO Wireless Earbuds
Although TOZO doesn't make our list of major wireless earbuds, customers seem satisfied with the brand on Amazon. In fact, the TOZO has consistently been churning out wireless earbud models that are highly rated and purchased by a significant number of customers. Among its most popular offers, the TOZO T10 Wireless Earbuds currently have an average rating of 4.3 stars from 258,000+ shoppers, wherein 83% gave it four stars or above and only 5% rated it a single star.
Retailing for just under $25, the TOZO T10 model has a 55-hour playtime and can be paired with an app that lets you adjust the EQ modes with a library of thousands of EQs shared by other users. It also includes more than a hundred white noise tracks. Apart from this, it has a 55-hour playtime, a case with light charging indicators, plus both type-C cable and wireless charging options.
If you're willing to spend a little more (depending on discounts), the TOZO T6 Wireless Earbuds sell for around $30. While it does have a shorter play time at 50 hours, the T6 model has a slightly higher 4.4-star average rating from more than 219,000 people. On the other hand, if your budget is tight, the $19.99 TOZO A1 Wireless Earbuds have also been tested by over 109,000 Amazon users, who have given them 4.3 stars.
Amazon Smart Plug
Time and time again, we've touted smart plugs as some of the most straightforward ways to make your home smart. While there are a good number of things you should never slot into a smart plug, like heat-generating appliances, security systems, and healthcare equipment, there are still near-endless ways to use them to upgrade your old school appliances. For example, you can plug in things like routers, lamps, coffee machines, and slow cookers with no problem.
Among some of the best smart plugs out there, the Amazon smart plug is obviously available on its parent company's online retail store. Compatible with its Alexa-powered smart home ecosystem, you can set automations that create different scenes. Apart from being an Amazon's Choice product, the Amazon Smart Plug has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 570,000 mostly satisfied customers, wherein 82% gave it a perfect rating.
Even more so, only 2% of this smart plug's buyers rated it one-star. Depending on how many you need, you can get a one-pack ($25), two-pack ($50), or four-pack ($100). But take note, it's not designed to work outdoors, and there have been instances of units having connectivity issues. Some people have also lamented about how they can be expensive compared to similar offers from other brands.
Methodology
To put this list together, we searched for beloved gadgets available on Amazon that have received feedback from more than 100,000 users. In this case, the significant number of Amazon users indicates both manufacturing consistency and overall trust people have in the brand. Next, we selected products that have been rated at least four stars on average, with less than 10% rating it one-star or below.
In some cases, we included a mix of product models, which range from 2025 to older models that many people still prefer over newer ones. Apart from the consumer perspective, we also took note of what gadgets have been listed as Amazon's Choice products or top options in their category. Lastly, we included gadgets that fit a range of budgets with prices that are just over $10.