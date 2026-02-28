5 Hyundai Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

Hyundai isn't a manufacturer known for constructing poor engines — quite the opposite, in fact. The Korean corporation's automotive division actually built a solid reputation on good quality, even winning multiple awards for reliability in the past. The number of reliable engines Hyundai has built vastly outweigh the negatives in terms of sheer statistics, but that certainly doesn't exempt the company from making the occasional mistake — sometimes to disastrous consequences. While it's not uncommon to see Hyundai models on the road after several decades of service, there are a few that cannot seem to stay away from automotive shops.

Hyundai engines encompass three major manufacturers: Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia, the latter of which has fallen under the Hyundai banner since 1998. As such, we'll be addressing not just cars bearing the Hyundai badge but any car equipped with a Hyundai engine from the factory — and there are quite a few Kias with poor engines out there, for example. Genesis, by comparison, is a relatively recent player on the world stage and many of its engines underwent teething issues in the 2010s; we'll be looking at those as well.

We'll be seeing some common themes among these engines — namely, bottom-end issues like rod knock. Genesis especially seems particularly susceptible, with several powerplants guilty of this. We'll discuss what causes these issues and why they're so crippling, with some engines being so egregious that the company had to issue massive recalls amidst lawsuits. Is it a deal breaker when shopping for a new car? Absolutely not — in fact, many of these issues have since been ironed out thanks to these recalls. But for older models especially, it's buyer beware. Let's have a look.