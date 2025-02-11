What Is A Twin Scroll Turbo, And How Much Horsepower Does It Add?

Automobiles, as any mechanic will tell you, are complicated beasts. Enthusiasts, of course, will have a solid grasp of the jargon. They'll know at a glance what the unusual shape on that road sign means, whether a manual or automatic transmission is best suited to their driving habits, and how a GVW differs from a GCW. Some things, however, seem almost designed to trip you up, like a sneaky trick question in a pop quiz. A twin-turbo and a twin-scroll turbo, for instance, can easily be confused for each other as they're both very similar — and very different.

A twin-turbo, as speed-hungry petrolheads will know, starts with a pair of turbochargers. These components are convenient ways of boosting a vehicle's power and performance, using forced induction through a pump — via a high-speed turbine — to increase the amount of air that the engine has access to. Using the concept of "two turbochargers are better than one," a twin turbo is exactly what it sounds like: a dual-turbocharger arrangement for an engine. A twin-scroll turbo, by contrast, refers to a unique type of turbocharger, one that essentially performs the job of two through its unique twin-channel design, which funnels exhaust through two channels instead of one.

Let's take a closer look at how a twin-scroll turbocharger works in a vehicle's engine, the differences between a twin-turbo and twin-scroll turbo, and the end result in terms of the horsepower the latter can add.

