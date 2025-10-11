5 Of The Worst Kia Engines Ever Made

Kia has come a long way from its humble beginnings in the 1970s. What was once a brand that licensed cars and motorcycles from Japanese brands, today pushes the boundaries on what's possible in an automobile together with its sister brand, Hyundai. Take the EV6 GT as an example; with 641 hp on tap and emulated internal combustion sounds, the aggressive-looking EV can put a huge smile on your face.

Kia also knows how to build powerful engines today. Remember the Stinger performance sedan? It had a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 with 368 hp and AWD, a combination that provided a 0-60 sprint below 5 seconds. Most of the brand's engines are rated well for reliability, too, with RepairPal rating Kia third out of all 32 car brands. Heck, we even built a list with the 10 most reliable Kia engines ever built, which further emphasizes the fact that Kia builds good engines.

However, not every Kia engine is a winner. In some cases, they've suffered catastrophic failures, recalls, and class-action lawsuits. Let's have a look at all of Kia's infamous engines and discuss their misfortunes.