How To Prevent (And Clean) Carbon Buildup In Engines

While port injection is still the most common form of electronic fuel injection, gasoline direct injection is quickly starting to replace it since it provides better fuel atomization, decreased emissions, and cooling properties. Despite the benefits that direct injection holds over port injection, it has a few downsides too, with one of the most significant being increased carbon buildup.

Carbon buildup is a collection of residual carbon compounds that form when not all of the fuel injected into the combustion chamber is combusted completely. Carbon buildup is more common in direct-injection engines than in port-injected engines for one simple reason: Direct injection systems inject fuel directly into the combustion chamber, while port injection systems inject fuel behind the engine's intake valves allowing the passing air-fuel mixture to clean the valves of carbon buildup. Since fuel doesn't pass over the intake valves in direct-injected engines, carbon builds up quickly on the valves and injectors, clogging the injectors and preventing the intake valves from operating correctly. Some manufacturers are now implementing dual-direct and port injection systems in their vehicles to combine the benefits of both systems and limit carbon buildup.

While there isn't a way to prevent carbon buildup completely, there are ways to slow its progress including staying on top of regular vehicle maintenance, using high-quality fuel, and using fuel injector cleaner. It is also possible to get rid of carbon buildup by manually cleaning the valves with a solvent and scraping tools or walnut media blasting.