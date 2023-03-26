Does Fuel Injector Cleaner Really Work? Here's What We Know

We all know that maintaining a vehicle is one of the most valuable things you can spend on to avoid long stints at the shop. Still, there are common shortcuts that almost all gearheads take to postpone some of the more demanding maintenance tasks. Cleaning your injectors is something that service centers recommend you do every 45,000 miles or every few years. There is some sense to these recommendations, too. Whether you drive a top-of-the-line Porsche or an old, clapped-out Toyota Hilux, a clogged injector will cause all sorts of reliability problems for your vehicle, from mild annoyances like poor gas mileage to much more severe issues like rough running and refusal to start.

Fuel injector services aren't costly, but this preventative maintenance often gets neglected. Makers of automotive additives, like Lucas, Amsoil, and Chevron, claim that their fuel injector cleaners remove the solid buildup in and around the injectors of all vehicles, and they're not entirely wrong.