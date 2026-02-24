4 Unexpected Uses For Your Old Nintendo Wii Remotes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Nintendo Wii was one of the best-selling consoles of all time, and the most popular home console of its generation. Seeing as it's about 20 years old, it's no wonder so many not-so-young adults are too nostalgic about evenings of tense bowling and weird games that make good use of Nintendo peripherals to throw their old console away. While there are some great uses for an old Nintendo Wii, let's face it, you're probably never going to hook it up to the TV again. But what about the Wii Remotes? The motion controllers were the most innovative part of the console, but they didn't age gracefully. That said, there are some ways to repurpose these old controllers.

If you're interested in any of these hacks, know that some of them are serious DIY projects, and none are plug-and-play. You can achieve all the functions detailed below far more easily and efficiently (and sometimes for cheaper) by buying a dedicated product. However, you could say the same thing about a lot of DIY projects. They might save you a trip to the store and the services of a professional, but they usually cost way more in work hours. Ultimately, the ones taking on these projects are hobbyists who just think that using an old gaming controller to turn on the AC is fun.