This Pocket-Sized HDMI Gadget Turns Your Smart TV Into A PC

Laptop or desktop, pre-built or DIY... these are the questions that have to keep a good number of people from fully entering the market for a PC. Not to add more confusion to the mix, but there's also a third option that you might not have heard of. It's a device small enough to slip into a pocket, and it can turn a living room TV, spare monitor, or hotel-room screen into a fully functional computer. It's known as a mini PC stick, it runs full desktop operating systems, and it plugs directly into an HDMI port. That's all it takes to enjoy this handy alternative to bulky laptops or massive desktops.

Setup's as easy as a Roku Streaming Stick: Plug it in, add a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse (or controller, if you're gaming), and you're ready to dive in. They've come a long way in the past decade, too. Early models like Intel's Compute Stick, which came out over a decade ago, could only give you limited storage and modest performance at launch. But these new and improved versions out there today have much more capable processors, far improved wireless connectivity, and even support for Windows 11 or Linux operating systems.