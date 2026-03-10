5 V8 Engines More Powerful Than The Ford 7.3L Godzilla

Ford's 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V8 earned a lot of attention when it debuted under the hood of F-Series Super Duty trucks for the 2020 model year. It wasn't just from heavy-duty pickup truck buyers, either, but also from fans of the American V8 engine in general — and rightfully so. The Godzilla's 430 hp and 485 lb-ft of torque are impressive figures, but that was just part of the story. What really makes the Godzilla special is the way it stands out from other modern V8s on the market.

Despite being an all-new engine design from Ford, the Godzilla forgoes modern tech like overhead cams and forced induction. Instead, it's a classic pushrod V8 that delivers its power with old-school, big-displacement simplicity. But how does this brute of an engine stack up against other modern V8s in terms of output? We've rounded up five different V8s that outdo that mighty Godzilla when it comes to horsepower — albeit with some significant asterisks when it comes to both price and purpose.

For this grouping, we've limited our selections to naturally aspirated gasoline V8s currently available in new vehicles, excluding V8s with superchargers or turbochargers, as well as turbodiesel engines. While all of these V8s indeed outdo the Godzilla in peak horsepower, many of them are built for entirely different types of vehicles, and comparing their specs truly helps bolster the Godzilla's reputation as one of the more unique V8 engines of the modern era.