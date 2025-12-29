Why Did Chevy Switch To A Flat Plane Crank In The Corvette?

Chevy switched to a flat-plane crank in the Corvette Z06 and ZR1 models, both of which are mid-engine, for many good reasons, all of them about improved performance. Flat-plane cranks help generate the maximum amount of power out of the fuel used by the engine, have lower rotational inertia, and weigh less. This makes a flat-plane engine very happy to rev up to much higher RPMs than your typical engine with a conventional cross-plane crank can.

Engines with flat-plane cranks do have the issue of secondary vibrations to deal with, vibrations that get worse with increases in engine speed. The Corvette's flat-plane crank V8 is part of an engine that was a clean-sheet design, unburdened by any previous requirements. What Corvette engineers were able to achieve with their flat-plane engine was a reduction in piston speed, which lessens these secondary vibrations. They did this by increasing the engine's bore and reducing its stroke, making it an oversquare design that slows the pistons to a peak speed at redline that is lower than those of either Porsche's or Ferrari's flat-plane engines. Using lightweight aluminum pistons and titanium connecting rods, combined with a harmonic balancer, lightens and smooths the operation of the engine's reciprocating parts.

The proof is in the performance — the 5.5-liter LT6 engine in the Corvette Z06 produces 670 naturally aspirated horsepower with an 8,600 rpm redline, while the 5.5-liter twin-turbo LT7 puts out a massive 1,064 horsepower with a top speed of 233 mph, making the Corvette ZR1 the fastest car produced by a U.S. manufacturer.