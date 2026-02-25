11 New Milwaukee Packout Products In 2026 We're Most Excited For
Milwaukee Tool is bringing more tools to its lineup this year. We're going to see additions to the tough Packout system and the M18 and M12 Fuel families. These new additions are designed to deliver improved power, safety, efficiency, and organization. When you check out these new releases, you shouldn't just compare simple specs. Instead, focus on the strategic impact these tools will have on daily workflow.
The tools look very powerful, but it seems like the idea is that cordless performance is taking over, smarter site-management tech is here, and tools and the Packout system are working together seamlessly. If you're smart about this, you should see these tech integrations as necessary investments to future-proof your business against increasingly strict regulations and the constant need to be more efficient.
These products are rolling out over time, but you can see the information about what they will do and how they will work on Milwaukee Tool's store pages. This way, you know exactly what you need and what to get when the time comes, or you can just look and be amazed by how far tools have come over the years.
Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter
The new AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter is one of the new Milwaukee accessories coming in 2026. The branding tells you right away this tool is made in the USA using USA-sourced materials. What the MT702 really does well is deliver clean strips across a wide range of wire sizes; it uses precision-ground stripping holes that are specially engineered to cleanly strip AWG solid and stranded wires without damaging the conductor or leaving messy insulation behind.
The MT702 is also great at cutting thanks to its V-shaped cutting blades. Standard flat blades can sometimes let a cable wiggle out when you cut, but this V-shaped design is meant to securely trap the wire. That makes cutting copper wire and larger materials, like Non-Metallic (NM) sheathed cable, much more controlled. The tool also has a tough cut edge designed to hold up over its lifespan.
The Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter comes with built-in 6-32 and 8-32 threaded bolt shears. This lets electricians shorten bolts neatly without messing up the threads. Also, it has wire looping holes and high-contrast markings to help you quickly and accurately check the correct gauge, even when you're working in dim lighting.
Digital GFCI Receptacle Tester and Voltage Detector Kit
This kit brings together two crucial safety tools for anyone doing electrical work. You get the voltage detector with an LED and the digital GFCI receptacle tester, and both are built tough enough for the worksite, meaning they can handle a 6-foot drop without issue. The voltage detector has an industry-best CAT IV 1000V rating, and it uses a red LED and a loud tone to warn you about voltage ranging from 50V to 1000V AC.
The unit also has a bright, separate LED work light to help you see in dark spots, and it features a quarter-turn cap so replacing the required AAA batteries is simple. The GFCI tester pairs perfectly with the detector, helping you quickly identify wiring problems like open grounds or reversed polarity, all thanks to its clear LED indicators.
This device is specifically designed to help lower the risk of electrical shock from an outlet. The tester has a light that confirms the GFCI test actually tripped if everything in the system is working right. The visual LED indicators let you know the wiring condition, whether it's hot and ground reversed, hot and neutral reversed, open hot, open neutral, open ground, or, ideally, correct wiring.
M18 Fuel 7-1/4 Circular Saw w/ One-Key
The M18 Fuel 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw with One-Key is the fastest-cutting cordless circular saw available right now, thanks to a powerful Powerstate brushless motor that spins up to 6,000 RPM, even when you're really pushing it. That kind of speed lets you tear through tough materials quickly, and it just proves that Milwaukee makes one of the best circular saws of all the brands.
Pairing the saw with the M18 Redlithium Forge HD12.0 battery, you can get up to 750 cuts on a single charge. This output means your framing crew can work all day without constantly stopping to swap batteries, though it's still fully compatible with all your standard M18 Redlithium batteries. To handle all that power, the saw uses Redlink Plus electronics to make sure it's protected from overloading, overheating, and over-discharging.
A really smart part of this new model is Autostop Advanced Kickback Protection, which automatically kills the power if it detects a bad kickback. Plus, Vaclink Wireless Dust Control means you can wirelessly turn on compatible dust extractors instantly. The integrated One-Key technology lets you track and manage the tool using Bluetooth through a free inventory app on your phone or tablet.
Roll-on 7200W/3600W 6.0kWh Power Supply
The Milwaukee Roll-On Power Supply is a good alternative to noisy gas generators and the frustrating temporary power poles that have been common on jobsites for years. This unit puts out 7200W of starting power and 3600W of continuous running power. That means you can run your highest-demand applications without slowing down. It's built around an integrated, non-removable Redlithium 6.0kWh battery.
Since it uses this battery tech, the Roll-On produces zero emissions. This lets you power tools on outdoor sites and in confined indoor spaces where gas fumes would usually be a major safety issue. As the name suggests, you can roll it easily across the site, moving power right where the work is happening. This is much better than running long extension cords, which are major tripping hazards.
It operates quietly and has an IP54 rating, meaning it can withstand dust, water, and rough handling on an active jobsite. The unit includes two 20A GFCI duplex outlets with circuit breakers, and it comes with USB-C and USB-A ports.
M18 Fuel 1-9/16 SDS Max Rotary Hammer w/ One-Key
The SDS Max Rotary Hammer with One-Key is going to be great for heavy-duty concrete work. This rotary hammer is cordless, so you don't have to worry about tripping over cords or endangering others. It seems like it's just as good as the traditional corded tools. It has fast drilling speeds and strong impact energy. It's powered by a specialized Powerstate Brushless Motor and runs on Redlink Plus Intelligence, giving you 6 ft-lbs of impact energy, 488 RPM, and 3,300 BPM.
You can drill over twenty-four 7/8-inch by 6-inch holes on a single charge if you pair it with the optimized M18 Redlithium Forge HD12.0 Battery pack. Plus, the Redlink Plus Intelligence protects the tool from overload, overheating, and over-discharge when you're pushing it during high-demand tasks.
It includes an Autostop feature, which stops over-rotation if you hit a tough bind-up, and the Autostop Enhanced Kickback Control gives you control immediately if the bit jams. Additionally, it has an Anti-Vibration System designed to reduce vibration transmitted to the handle, helping minimize user fatigue. It also comes with Vaclink, an integrated wireless dust control technology.
M12 Fuel 3/8 Extended Reach Ratchet
The Extended Reach Ratchet looks to be one of the most exciting additions to the Milwaukee lineup set for 2026. It's specifically designed to solve the common mechanical problem of reaching fasteners hidden deep inside tight equipment. For automotive technicians and mechanics who constantly deal with standard tools that just won't fit, this new extended reach is a welcome relief in tight, blocked spaces where you might otherwise bang your knuckles.
It features an extra-long neck profile combined with what Milwaukee says is the most compact head and body size in its class. The design keeps a slim 3/8 inch head profile, and it uses an investment cast steel yoke housing, giving another reason why Milwaukee tops our list of the best cordless ratchet wrenches.
Under the hood, a Powerstate Brushless outer rotor motor drives this tool, giving it up to 70 ft-lbs of breakaway torque. Once that fastener is broken free, the ratchet delivers a free speed of 400 RPM, letting you remove and install fasteners much faster than previous generations or with a manual alternative. A standout feature is the introduction of a new-to-the-world modular paddle cap, which lets mechanics switch the trigger setup to match their preference.
M18 & M12 Four Bay Simultaneous Super Charger
The four-bay simultaneous super charger is one of the new Milwaukee tools for construction coming in 2026, and it can handle four batteries at once, charging them up to 10 times faster than standard units. If you've got crews using heavy-duty, high-draw tools, this speed can make a significant difference; it can charge four M18 Redlithium Forge HD12.0 batteries fully in about 90 minutes.
A standout feature of this unit is the cool-cycle active cooling system. Heat is generated through use, which means you may have to wait for batteries to cool down after a heavy session. The Cool-Cycle system handles battery temperature with high-speed airflow, leading to faster turnarounds and less downtime.
Beyond speed and cooling, this charger acts like a smart power management hub. It has Redlink Intelligence, which lets the charger communicate directly with the battery. It monitors cell voltage, temperature, and overall status. The unit also uses adaptive charge distribution. This tech manages power distribution between all the bays to improve productivity based on the packs inserted. You also get two dedicated M18 bays and two M18/M12 hybrid bays.
M18 Fuel 18 lb SDS Max Demolition Hammer Kit
The SDS Max Demolition Hammer Kit is the hardest-hitting tool in its weight class, giving you a massive 11.4 ft-lbs of impact energy to chip right through concrete without dealing with those annoying cords. Since it cuts the cord completely, Milwaukee solves major jobsite headaches like tripping hazards, the racket and maintenance from running generators, and the wasted time spent looking for outlets.
This operational freedom is thanks to the Powerstate brushless motor and the smart Redlink Plus Intelligence. That system keeps the tool performing well even under heavy loads, and it protects against overloading and overheating. It's built specifically for controlled demolition jobs on floors, walls, and columns, and it comes with features like the anti-vibration system, which minimizes shock transfer, meaning you won't get nearly as fatigued during those long, heavy-use sessions.
There's also a chisel lock feature to hold the tool steady right where you need it, letting you remove material precisely in different orientations. You also get multiple speed settings for granular control. Just like other tools mentioned, it comes with Vaclink for wireless dust extraction. This lets you turn on a remote dust extractor straight from the hammer itself, which is great for keeping your workspace clean.
Surface Grinding Dust Shroud
You might look at the new Surface Grinding Dust Shroud and think it's just another accessory, but it directly tackles a persistent and serious problem on the jobsite. Respirable crystalline silica is a huge health risk for professionals working with concrete and stone, and this shroud gives a solution for controlling these dangerous particles. The unit is designed to cut down your exposure to hazardous debris that can cause long-term health issues, making this an essential safety upgrade for anyone doing masonry or concrete contracting.
This shroud achieves full OSHA Table 1 compliance when you use it with the compatible Milwaukee dust extractor. It comes with high-density bristles made for dust collection and containment, ensuring that fine particulate matter is captured effectively before it becomes airborne. It features a rotatable front door, which lets users grind right up against walls and other obstacles. This eliminates the need to remove the shroud just to handle edge work, keeping you safe across the entire surface area.
Installation is quick and easy; you simply attach it and go, which minimizes downtime during tool setup. The shroud comes with a spacer included in the box and is made specifically for surface grinding applications with Milwaukee's large-angle grinders.
M18 Brushless Pipe Threading Oiler
Pipe threading is a dirty job if you don't do it right, and you could end up with oil everywhere and sharp metal chips all over the jobsite. However, Milwaukee's upcoming M18 Brushless Pipe Threading Oiler offers an easier and cleaner method. This smart tool completely automates applying the oil, which is why it is one of the upcoming Milwaukee products you should know about.
It's got an adjustable hose and flow rate, so you have complete control, meaning you can put the right amount of oil precisely where you need it while you're working. This kind of targeted automation isn't just about a tidy space; it also supports maintenance and quality control, making sure your dies last much longer and that the threads you cut are higher quality.
The best part is its mess containment, which cuts down on both prep time and the annoying cleanup work you normally have to do when you finish threading. The oiler is built with a tough steel frame that hooks up quickly and securely to a pipe vise, putting the catch basin right next to where the threading happens. Since the unit has integrated filtration, you can recycle the oil inside the system, which means you don't have to clean it out as often, and you make the most of your oil supply.
Full Frame Safety Glasses with Removable Side Shields
While those high-end fashion glasses might look sharp on your commute, real work demands personal protective equipment that focuses on proven protection and adaptability, while still looking good. The Full Frame Safety Glasses were made to nail that balance, offering a tough solution for professionals whose gear needs to be as adaptable as they are. They come with removable side shields that let you change the eyewear to match whatever debris risk the current task presents.
Whether you need maximum peripheral deflection when you're cutting and grinding or just want a sleeker profile for general inspection, the ability to install or remove these components means you always get the right coverage. Durability is important for standard safety glasses, so Milwaukee handled this by adding a tough anti-scratch hard coating. This coating is applied specifically to protect the lenses from the abrasive demands of the jobsite, which is one reason Milwaukee keeps appearing on our list of major safety glasses brands.
The lenses come with a blue mirrored tint, which manages glare in both indoor and outdoor environments. What really matters is that these glasses are built to handle serious impact; they meet ANSI Z87+ standards, meaning they are officially rated to take a solid hit and keep going, protecting you from high-velocity projectiles.