13 Of The Coolest Vintage Motorcycle Helmets You Can Buy Today

For motorcycle enthusiasts, every part of the riding experience is crucial. And motorcycle helmets are, of course, one of the essential pieces of gear every biker should have. There are many different types of motorcycle helmet, such as modular and off-road, but in this guide we are mainly focusing on some of the coolest vintage ones you can get. You can go with helmets that cover the entire face, or the ones that only cover half or three quarters of the face (that is how it worked in the vintage era!).

However, before purchasing any of these helmets, make sure to measure your head size and know the shape to get the perfect fit, because safety and comfort is what everyone looks for in a new helmet. Also, know that some of these helmets, especially the open-face designs, may not be the best pick for you if you are into high-speed riding. So, assess your requirements prior to grabbing your favorite retro gear.