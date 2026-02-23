13 Of The Coolest Vintage Motorcycle Helmets You Can Buy Today
For motorcycle enthusiasts, every part of the riding experience is crucial. And motorcycle helmets are, of course, one of the essential pieces of gear every biker should have. There are many different types of motorcycle helmet, such as modular and off-road, but in this guide we are mainly focusing on some of the coolest vintage ones you can get. You can go with helmets that cover the entire face, or the ones that only cover half or three quarters of the face (that is how it worked in the vintage era!).
However, before purchasing any of these helmets, make sure to measure your head size and know the shape to get the perfect fit, because safety and comfort is what everyone looks for in a new helmet. Also, know that some of these helmets, especially the open-face designs, may not be the best pick for you if you are into high-speed riding. So, assess your requirements prior to grabbing your favorite retro gear.
GLX GX11 Compact Motorcycle Helmet
The GLX GX11 Compact Motorcycle Helmet has a sharp black look and a tinted visor, on top of a clear version, to complement the design. With this helmet, ventilation is pretty smooth, as there are three vents: one on the lower side and two on the upper side for adjustable air intake. On top of this, there are four exhaust outlets to create an effective wind tunnel design.
In addition, the GLX GX11 offers an advanced safety feature to the user. The integration of GLX shell molding technology and a multi-density EPS liner creates two safety layers inside the helmet to protect the rider against critical impact. Also, it features a chin curtain to minimize the effect of wind turbulence and noise when riding at high speeds.
In case of foggy or moist weather, you can prevent fog accumulation on the visor by using the five-stage rotating dial that opens and creates a gap of a few centimeters between your head and the helmet. Plus, the interior cushions can be easily removed in case you want to wash or replace them. Consequently, it is a great helmet for new riders and you can get it on Amazon for $74.95.
Triangle 3/4 Motorcycle Helmet
The Triangle Motorcycle Helmet gives a complete vintage feel, as it has a 3/4 face-cover design. With the shell made of high-quality EBS and the inner lining made of EPS, the helmet is tough and comfortable, according to Amazon customer reviews. You can use this helmet in two ways; in open-face style to counter the summer heat and in 3/4-face style by pulling down the dropdown sun visor (removable) to protect your eyes against the impact of the sun.
Moreover, it comes with a removable cheek pad and goggle fastener in case you feel like wearing one. And worry not because the visor won't obstruct the sunglasses. Looking at the feedback on Amazon, multiple customers reported that the helmet has excellent noise-blocking properties, which smoothens their ride even more. Plus, it effectively saved buyers from head injury after they experienced crashes during the ride — making it a reliable motorcycle helmet to own.
There are various colors available, such as Rainbow Gray, Black Gray, and more on Amazon — available for $64.99.
Bell Bullitt Helmet
Built from fiberglass material, the Bell Bullitt is one of the best full-face helmets with a lightweight and durable design that has garnered a total rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon. There are three low-profile carbon composite shells to absorb impact upon hit, thereby keeping you protected. Although, there are a few pointers you should check before buying carbon fiber helmets, such as its weight and fitting. In addition, the interior is designed with genuine leather that features properties like being washable and anti-bacterial to protect your skin against infections and other damages.
The front chin vents with metal mesh intake and exhaust vents allow for a breathing channel for the rider. Furthermore, the contoured cheek pads offer an adjustable fit for your face shape, while the integrated speaker pockets let you use your favorite music players while riding without them being a source of pain and discomfort.
Amazon customers mentioned that the helmet gives an unobstructed view of the road ahead, and the field of vision is pretty wide for a full-face helmet, which further improves visibility. However, some users did note that the helmet can get a bit noisy, especially when cruising at high speeds.
Beon Open Face Motorcycle Helmet
The Beon Open Face Motorcycle Helmet will cover 3/4 of your face and can be used by both men and women. The helmet uses a quick-release buckle to secure it on your head that can easily be opened with one hand. Moreover, it has a thermoplastic shell for sturdiness, and the interior is lined with high-density expanded polystyrene to bring comfort and fitting for different head shapes. And, it is removable so you can wash it when needed to prevent accumulation of dirt and smell.
Additionally, the helmet features a clear outer visor with anti-scratch properties and an anti-UV retractable inner sun visor to shield your eyes from the glaring sun. The outer visor is also somewhat longer than the inner part to keep your face safe against the wind at high speeds.
Overall, the helmet is rated at 4.7 on Amazon, with buyers praising its comfort and the inclusion of velcro-attached ear pads that reduce tension on the ears.
Yesmotor Motorcycle Half Helmet
The nostalgic look of this German-style retro half helmet by Yesmotor will take you back to the good old '80s with its included vintage leather goggles, detachable via a metal buckle. According to customer reviews, it's lightweight and feels easy to wear for long periods. The quick-release buckle also makes it easy to take off after a ride.
However, the functionality of the goggles has received average reviews, with the overall verdict on Amazon being that they are more for serving looks than adding much value to the helmet. Also, there have been complaints about the sizing chart being inaccurate, as many customers reported that it did not fit them well.
Nonetheless, this is a cool looking helmet, and weighing only 1.5 pounds makes it accessible just about anyone who wants to achieve a retro look when riding their motorcycle. You can grab it for $56.99 on the platform.
Heroine Racer Eastwood 2.0
Hedon's Heroine Racer Eastwood 2.0 offers a timeless British retro look, thanks to its creative outer shell painted with pepper white, stone, and metallic rust shades. This full-face helmet has 360-degree cushion padding to provide soft armor on all sides. Besides this, there's an ECE homologated clear visor offering four adjustment positions to provide a distraction-free view. On a side note, you can choose among five differently colored visors (as a separate purchase) in case you want to take the helmet's look up a notch.
What's more, the helmet features Merlin anti-bacterial fabric on the inside, with leather lining and trim to keep you safe against harm caused by bacterial accumulation. In addition, it is crafted with the latest shell technology, along with a new type of CNC screw that reduces the overall weight of the helmet. Also, the low-profile design minimizes the wind noise and resistance at high speeds, allowing for an enjoyable bike ride. Though, it is a bit pricey — up for sale on Hedon for $1,049.
LEM Retro Motorcycle Helmets Full Face
The LEM Retro Motorcycle sits at a solid rating of 4.9 out of five on Amazon. Created with a durable and lightweight fiberglass shell, the helmet is protected against scratches and impact to keep you safe. Furthermore, the external side of the visor is scratch-resistant, while the internal has anti-fog properties, so you can ride even during humid and rainy weather. Additionally, you can use the visor lock, added on the side of the helmet, to keep it in place during speedy rides.
The helmet includes a detachable blue hexagonal fabric lining with a 3D fixed lining to offer comfort for the skin as well as adjustability. The front air inlets suck the air inside, which is pushed out through the side outlets to keep the helmet well-ventilated. Not only these, but there's also a built-in slot for Bluetooth headsets, so you can wear one without it being painful to the ears.
Epicurist Helmet by Hedon
The Epicurist by Hedon is a premium retro-style motorcycle helmet with an open-face design. Available in three colors — Signature Black, Glass Ash, and Knight White — the helmet is priced at $599 on the official website. The lightweight and low-profile shell is crafted from fiberglass and carbon fiber to bring durability, while the glossy finish enhances its overall appeal.
The helmet's inner lining is made of natural calf leather and Merlin anti-bacterial fabric to absorb shocks along with keeping away harmful microorganisms. The brass hardware, such as the buckles and screws, is corrosion-resistant to add longevity.
There's also an ECE homologated clear thermoformed visor you can adjust in four different positions, which means it's totally up to you whether you want it fully opened, slightly open, half open, or completely closed. With the three-channel ventilation, there's enough breathing room even if the visor is fully shut.
Aside from these, Hedon gives you the option to completely customize your Epicurist helmet, allowing you to choose the shell color, masking patterns, outer finish, inner lining color, and more to match your aesthetics.
Dlpackj Motorcycle Helmet German Style
For those who love German-style helmets, the Dlpackj Motorcycle Helmet is a half-helmet made of ABS material to keep you safe against accidental hits. In addition, it includes goggles that are apparently dustproof and haze-proof, secured on top of the helmet for a retro vibe, though customer reviews don't seem terribly keen on their quality.
The helmet has a padded chin strap loaded onto a quick-release buckle that is easy to lock and unlock. The inner layer is integrated with soft, moisture-absorbing fabric to keep sweat away during the summers to give you a cooler ride. On a side note, the inner cushions are not removable for this motorcycle helmet.
The helmet will fit both men and women, and it is available in four sizes and two shades of black on Amazon for $41.98. And, you also get a face towel with the purchase to create a sporty look.
Scorpion Exo Covert X Helmet
Offering a sharp black look, the Scorpion Exo Covert X allows riders to choose between three lengths of face coverage — half, three-quarter, or full — using a removable the front face mask attached through neodymium magnets. The multi-layered Ultra-TCT shell, made of fiberglass, aramid, and poly-resin fibers, makes this a durable and lightweight helmet that can withstand strong impacts.
The helmet also features a front wind guard, and a sun visor with an internal anti-fog coating that covers the entire face. The fabric liner on the inside is designed with Kwick Wick III technology to absorb excessive moisture and prevent the growth of bacteria.
Plus, there are ear covers that you can utilize during low-temperature rides to ditch cold, as well as integrated Bluetooth speaker pockets for a comfortable musical experience. With the rear neck sleeve included in the helmet, your neck will have a soft place to rest on.
RetroRide Smart Bluetooth Open-Face Motorcycle Helmet
The RetroRide by Gear-Rider is an open-face helmet made of ABS material and foam cushion and mesh lining on the inside to provide comfort to the rider. The unique part about this motorcycle helmet is its integration of Bluetooth V5.0 (with a transmission range between 2.4 GHz and 2.48 GHz), through which you can pair it with your smartphone to answer and end calls hands-free or listen to your favorite music on the go.
In addition, the battery lasts about 32 hours when in continuous use, and offers a standby life of 180 hours, as claimed by the manufacturers. Consisting of double sun visors, it will protect your eyes from the sun's rays during the day, and glare effect during the night.
The helmet is up for $134.95 on the official website and is available in many colors, such as blue, cream, pink, and more. Plus, you can also select among types and sizes of visor per your preferences.
Glamster by Shoei
Coming from one of the best motorcycle helmet brands, The Glamster by Shoei is a full-face helmet that comes in 16 different color options, including Basalt Grey, Matt Black, and Off White. With an overall ducktail shape and a rib design around the visor, the helmet is pretty compact. It includes a flat-design visor integrated with CPB-1V PinLock that gives you a clear view of the road ahead, even in rainy or foggy weather. Plus, it has a hook on the shield tab to prevent accidental opening during the ride.
Furthermore, there are two lower intake holes on either side of the chin and one channel on the top front — all of which are always open and have aluminum mesh filters — to allow for ample ventilation as you ride.
For comfort, the interior is designed with synthetic leather that is soft on the skin, while the area close to the eyes is made of synthetic nubuck leather to minimize glare on the visor. Another great part about the Glamster is that it has an Emergency Quick Release System. There's a dedicated ribbon on the cheek pads that another person can pull down to immediately remove the helmet off the rider in case of accidents.
Torc Newport T1 Iso Bars Retro Helmet
Up for grabs at $179.95 on Xtreme Helmets, the Torc Newport T1 brings you a timeless design with a fiberglass tri-composite shell that offers safety to the rider. It has two intake vents — one on the front chin and another on the forehead — with metal mesh filters. The air they take in is passed out through the four exhaust ports located on the rear end of the helmet to ensure smooth airflow.
Other than these, the Newport T1 features a faux suede liner, along with laser-cut and fully contoured cheek pads, both of which have anti-microbial properties to prevent harmful buildup of microorganisms. Moreover, the padded chin strap has a double D-ring closure to tightly secure the helmet.
The helmet is made with a clear visor that is resistant against fog and scratches to ensure you always have a crystal-clear view. Plus, the large eye port aids in providing the rider with a wider field of vision.
Methodology
When picking these helmets, we made sure to keep a certain standard in mind, so we don't recommend below-average helmets just for the sake of "looking cool." Firstly, all these helmets hold a user rating of four and above on the respective platform, backing their reliability and functionality. Moreover, we also went through the user reviews and observed the general feedback about each product, ensuring it remains a positive one.
Also, we included the helmets that can withstand tough impact, as seen in user comments, so the helmets do not fail to protect you in case of unforeseen accidents during the motorcycle ride.