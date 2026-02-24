10 Things People Hate About Shopping At Home Depot

With Home Depot having more than 2,300 stores across America and serving millions of customers each year, it's only natural that there will be some slip-ups here and there. At this scale, even a single-digit failure rate will result in hundreds, if not thousands, of irate customers. To that end, we've gone through and collected the most common issues that customers have come across when shopping at Home Depot stores.

What we found was a collection of problems ranging from issues with installations, late order fulfilment, refunds, returns, and the company's price-matching policy, along with poor customer service on many occasions. All of the issues have been reported by multiple Home Depot customers that have left reviews after December 2025, and they're not localized to a particular store, city, region, or state. Moreover, we've aggregated this feedback across no less than five different review websites, as well as from online forums; all the problems that Home Depot customers face seem to be recurring ones that point to supply chain issues, network design, and delivery partner challenges.

Please note that the list is in no particular order, nor does this indicate that these issues affect the majority of shoppers — simply that they're common pain points across Home Depot locations. With all that said, Home Depot is making lots of changes in 2026; hopes are high that some of these issues will get sorted out.