How Do Home Depot's Curbside Prices Differ From In-Store Costs?

In this era where the diving line between online and in-person shopping continues to get blurrier, customers assume there's consistency between the prices they see online for store pickup would be the same as those on the physical shelf. This isn't always the case, though — especially at stores such as Home Depot. Here, it's entirely possible for customers to find different prices depending on how (and where) they're shopping.

It's codified in Home Depot's policy: Shopping the aisles in person and ordering online for curbside or in-store pickup can give you two different prices. And, what's more, the store isn't allowed to price match the difference. This difference in price is true of every item, of course, but the fact remains: discrepancies can arise depending on in-store promotions and other regional adjustments. It's always a good idea to check which option — online or in-store — has the better deal before you head to checkout.