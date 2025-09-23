How Do Home Depot's Curbside Prices Differ From In-Store Costs?
In this era where the diving line between online and in-person shopping continues to get blurrier, customers assume there's consistency between the prices they see online for store pickup would be the same as those on the physical shelf. This isn't always the case, though — especially at stores such as Home Depot. Here, it's entirely possible for customers to find different prices depending on how (and where) they're shopping.
It's codified in Home Depot's policy: Shopping the aisles in person and ordering online for curbside or in-store pickup can give you two different prices. And, what's more, the store isn't allowed to price match the difference. This difference in price is true of every item, of course, but the fact remains: discrepancies can arise depending on in-store promotions and other regional adjustments. It's always a good idea to check which option — online or in-store — has the better deal before you head to checkout.
Why Home Depot prices are different online and in-store
For Home Depot, it's a move that's all about strategy. Most items are aligned in their online and in-store pricing, but certain products are intentionally priced differently at the physical location for the sake of regional promotions or in-store sales. You've probably seen restaurants do something similar with Happy Hour pricing: You can get the discounted food and drink when you come and dine in, but you typically can't get the discount if you were to order those same menu items for takeout.
In other words, Home Depot will price match Amazon, but its policy doesn't apply to its own special promotions at checkout. Still, you have another way to shop online and get a better price in-store (or vice versa): Home Depot provides a 30-day price adjustment window. If an item purchased in-store or online drops in price within that period, you can request a refund for the difference by showing your proof of purchase and the lower price. These requests can be made in person or through online customer service. (The only time it won't work is for clearance items, special orders, third-party marketplace products, and limited-time promotional discounts like Black Friday sales.)
How to get the best price at Home Depot
You might notice a difference between Home Depot's curbside and in-store costs when you alternate between various stores. For example, products from one of the tool brands owned by Home Depot might be cheaper at a store in the next town over because of a seasonal or regional sale that your nearest store simply isn't participating in. It's why the best way to avoid surprises — and know you're getting the best price possible — is to confirm the item's cost through Home Depot's website or app before checking out.
Choose your preferred location with the app or website's Store Finder tool to confirm that the prices shown online are the same at your pickup location. That way, if they are in fact different, you can easily see which one's the better deal. For larger projects or bulk orders, you might get an even better deal if you request a custom quote through the Pro Desk (especially if you're a member of the Home Depot Pro Xtra loyalty program who qualifies for even more discounts).