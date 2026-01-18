5 Appliances You Should Avoid Buying At Home Depot, According To Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You want big-name appliances, you go to big-name stores, right? Well... maybe not. As it turns out, there are some things you just can't trust them for. Stores like Home Depot promise all the trusted brands, all the modern shopping conveniences, and all the competitive prices and discounts. You'd think that'd translate into fewer headaches, better performance, and easier ownership. But Home Depot user reviews tell a more complicated story: one where trendy designs and snazzy brands still fall short.
Based on customer feedback, there are plenty of appliances at Home Depot plagued by reliability issues, design flaws, and all sorts of other frustrating problems. While no product is going to be universally bad for every household, these five appliances stand out for the sheer volume and consistency of complaints from Home Depot shoppers. From cooking appliances to food storage to washing machines, here's what users think you might want to steer clear of.
Common complaints about Bosch's 800 Series microwave
The Bosch 800 Series built-in convection speed microwave is marketed as a sleek, space-saving solution that blends microwave speed with oven-style cooking. On paper, the combination of convection, broil, and microwave functions sounds like a dream. But in practice, many users say the design has serious reliability and safety concerns that you shouldn't waste your money on. (What a bummer, too, considering Bosch is a popular and trusted power tool brand.)
A common complaint from users is the metal turntable, and for an obvious reason: several customers mention in reviews seeing sparks near the bottom of the unit as the tray begins to wear down over time. Others complain about units not powering on, and you have to wonder if it could be due to these electric sparks. With more one-star reviews than five-star ones on Home Depot's site, you may want to stay safe rather than sorry.
Issues with Whirlpool's smart electric range
This smart slide-in electric range from Whirlpool claims to give you advanced air cooking technology, no-preheat air frying, and an easy-clean cooktop coating for quick and painless cleanup. You also get to own something from a made-in-America appliance brand, if that's important to you. But beyond the marketing hype, Home Depot user reviews paint a different picture. It seems like performance and usability issues are much more prevalent than any of that smart technology included inside.
Tons of user reviews talk about problems with inconsistent heating, especially on the stovetop. People on Home Depot's site say the burners struggle to boil water or deliver steady temperatures. Some users also say heat control is a problem: food either burns or cooks unevenly unless settings are kept unusually low. There are even user reviews that call the easy cleaning claims into question. They say the wipe-clean surface stains easily and really fails to live up to the marketing promises in the product description. So if you need a new range, this probably isn't the one.
Problems with LG's all-in-one front load washer & dryer
The LG Signature all-in-one washer and dryer is a pretty nice idea from a very reliable appliance brand. It's like a washer and dryer stacked on top of one another, perfect for those studio apartments or small laundry spaces. For buyers who like minimalist design and smart technology, the appeal is pretty obvious. But customer feedback argues that this all-in-one concept is actually the biggest problem with the product overall.
For one, people say there are some extremely long wash-and-dry cycles with this thing. Some even say their laundry takes several hours to finish. At that point, you might as well hit the laundromat, right? Users also say they've run into issues with the drain, not to mention frequent unbalanced load warnings that don't make any sense. For some owners, the repeated service calls just aren't worth it — especially for something that was meant to be a premium appliance.
Downsides of the Whirlpool French door refrigerator
Whirlpool's counter-depth French door refrigerator says it'll give you flexibility, organization, and modern styling all wrapped up into one cool fridge. And while the exterior design and features are definitely impressive at first glance, user reviews suggest that the fridge might not actually be the best for real-world grocery storage needs. That's a bummer given the luxury price point, but think of it this way: It's better to know before buying, right?
Customers frequently complain about limited usable space, especially for taller items like bottles and condiments. Shelf heights and drawer configurations are often described as restrictive, forcing shoppers to rearrange groceries repeatedly just to make items fit. Beyond layout concerns, some users report temperature inconsistencies, malfunctioning water dispensers and interior cracking. Touch controls that are overly sensitive and easily adjusted by accident add another layer of frustration for owners who expected a seamless experience.
Things to look out for with KitchenAid's undercounter fridge
The KitchenAid undercounter double drawer refrigerator freezer certainly looks like a luxury appliance: You've got flush installation, sleek drawer-style access, and even a bright and the shiny logo of the best kitchen mixer brand emblazoned on the bottom corner. But with more one-star reviews on Home Depot's site than all other star ratings combined, don't let the appeal of the brand name fool you.
One of the most common complaints from people: water leaks from the ice maker. That's not just going to leave you iceless... It's going to damage your surrounding cabinetry, too. Beyond that, other people have said their unit completely failed on them right after the warranty period ended. That has to be infuriating. Combine that with reported service delays and unfulfilled warranty promises, and it's only going to make you more frustrated. This is another one to skip.
Methodology
These five products were picked based solely on their customer reviews on Home Depot's website. Beyond that, we analyzed the user feedback to pinpoint recurring complaints about performance, reliability, usability, and service. No external sources, ratings, or third-party reviews were used beyond product descriptions and reviews on Home Depot.