5 Appliances You Should Avoid Buying At Home Depot, According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You want big-name appliances, you go to big-name stores, right? Well... maybe not. As it turns out, there are some things you just can't trust them for. Stores like Home Depot promise all the trusted brands, all the modern shopping conveniences, and all the competitive prices and discounts. You'd think that'd translate into fewer headaches, better performance, and easier ownership. But Home Depot user reviews tell a more complicated story: one where trendy designs and snazzy brands still fall short.

Based on customer feedback, there are plenty of appliances at Home Depot plagued by reliability issues, design flaws, and all sorts of other frustrating problems. While no product is going to be universally bad for every household, these five appliances stand out for the sheer volume and consistency of complaints from Home Depot shoppers. From cooking appliances to food storage to washing machines, here's what users think you might want to steer clear of.