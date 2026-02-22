5 Cheaper Alternatives To Coleman Mini Bikes
In case you're unfamiliar with Coleman mini bikes, they're not the fastest miniature motorcycles around, but more like a two-wheeled all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Coleman recommends riders be 13 or older, and these mini bikes aren't meant for use on public roads.
The B100 mini bike — Coleman's smallest — has a tubular steel frame that can carry up to 150 pounds. Power comes from a 105cc (cubic centimeter) 4-stroke, single-cylinder, 3-horsepower gasoline engine with a pull-rope starter. A rear hydraulic disc brake slows the bike from its 22 mph top speed, and its low-pressure fat tires smooth the ride on rough surfaces.
Coleman's B200R and B200C feature 6-horsepower 196 cc pull-start engines that give you an extra mph of top speed. These bikes also have a rear disc brake, headlight, front hydraulic suspension, and 200-pound weight limit. The B200 has disc brakes on both wheels plus an automatic Constantly Variable Transmission (CVT) and can cruise at up to 30 mph. The B200RSV has everything the B200 does plus twin shock absorbers on the rear wheel.
The most expensive Coleman mini bike is the electric EVB200 Lithium. Like the B200RSV, the EVB200 features front and rear suspension and disc brakes and a 200-pound load limit. But instead of the 6-horsepower gas engine it has a brushless electric rear hub motor and 60 volt Li-ion battery to deliver a top speed of 25 mph and a range up to 20 miles.
Coleman models are among the top-rated mini bikes found at Tractor Supply. While there are other places to buy them, Tractor Supply offers the full range of Coleman mini bikes at in-store prices ranging from $499.99 to $1,099.99. However, some models are only sold online and incur an additional charge for delivery either to your home or the nearest Tractor Supply store.
The Massimo MB100 is one alternative to the Coleman B100 mini bike
Coleman mini bikes aren't the only ones on the market, and some competing bikes make good alternatives due to additional features or lower prices. Tractor Supply sells the entry-level B100 in red for $499.99, but you can't buy it in store. Online purchases require paying an additional $149.99 delivery fee whether you choose to pick it up at your local Tractor Supply or have it shipped directly to you.
One cheaper alternative is the Massimo MB100, a 2.5-horsepower mini bike available at Tractor Supply in red for $499.99 or black for $799.99. While the red MB100 is the same price as the Coleman B100, the delivery fee is $50 less at $99.99. The MB100 doesn't match up exactly to the B100 in terms of specs, though. Its smaller 79cc engine generates 2.5 hp to the B100's 3 and the Massimo bike can only go up to 15 mph. Both bikes haul up to 150 pounds, but the Massimo has a dual-shock suspension in the front fork.
The Massimo MB100 isn't rated as highly as the Coleman B100 among Tractor Supply customers, with an average rating of 2.4/5 stars compared to the B100's 3.5. Many of the MB100's 1-star reviews at Tractor Supply mention carburetor issues, and a limited number of buyers on Amazon rate it a bit higher at 3.4 stars.
The FRP GMB100 is an even cheaper B100 alternative
FRP mini bikes max out at 18-28 mph and the FRP GMB100 is available online for $359.99 plus $99.99 shipping, making it about $90 cheaper than the Coleman B100. The GMB 100 is available in red, black, green, or purple and FRP sells accessories for the GMB 100 like a lock, frame bag, phone mount, hydraulic brake kit, and LED headlight. For $379 you get the bike with a starter kit, which includes a neck gaiter and the LED light bar that retails for $49.99 on its own. Plunking down $399 gets you the bike, light bar, neck gaiter, goggles, and riding gloves. If you head to FRP's Amazon store, you can get GMB100 Max kit with all of the above plus a screwdriver and accessory bag. It usually sells for $399, but as of this writing is on sale for $379, a 5% discount. You'll have to pay a $99.99 delivery fee, but even then it's still cheaper than the Coleman B100.
Feature-wise the GMB100 is similar to the Coleman B100, with a slightly smaller 99cc engine that puts out the same 3 horsepower. The GMB100 also has fat off-road tires, but its frame can support up to 220 pounds. The GMB100 has an average rating of 4.7/5 stars on the FRP website, with some 3-star reviews noting that it's necessary to adjust the carburetor out of the box. Amazon buyers rate it an average of 4.5 stars, with many praising the easy assembly.
Trailmaster and Massimo make good alternatives to the Coleman B200 mini bike.
The Coleman B200R and B200C each normally retail for $799.99, although the B200R is on sale for $649.99 as of this writing. While both models are available online, the B200R is also now available in-store so you can pick it up and save the $49.99 delivery fee. The B200C is only available online and incurs a $149.99 delivery fee, bringing its total price to about $950 plus tax.
While we can't recommend a good alternative to the Coleman B200R from Tractor Supply, the Go Power TrailMaster Storm 200 mini bike is currently on sale for $569.00 ($280 off the regular price of$849). Shipping is $130 to most of the U.S-based locations we entered on the checkout page, which makes it cheaper than the B200C with delivery charges. While the Storm 200 lacks the B200C's front suspension, Go Power sells a front suspension kit that ships free if ordered at the same time as the bike. The suspension kit normally retails for $169.99, but as of this writing is on sale for $89.95.
As with the B200R ,there aren't any cheaper options that we'd recommend for either the B200 ($899.99) or the B200RSV (normally $999.99 but on sale for $849.99). The Massimo MB200 is a close competitor to the Coleman B200, but it's priced at $999.99 and requires a $149.99 delivery fee from Tractor Supply. If you buy from Amazon you'll pay $799 with a $300 delivery fee. The MB200's 196cc engine puts out 6.5 horsepower and can carry up to 200 pounds at a max speed of 24 mph.
The HiKnight H6 pro ebike is a cheaper alternative to the Coleman EVB200
The Coleman Powersports 60V Lithium Battery-Powered mini bike is now on sale for $1,099.99, down $200 from its $1,299.99 list price. There are cheaper alternatives if you're willing to give up the classic mini bike styling of the EVB200 for something a little different, though. While some models from major ebike brands can cost $7,500 or more,the Hiknight 52V 3000 watt H6 pro fat tire Ebike is priced at $919.00 on Amazon with a $300 delivery charge. Its dual hub motors and 20 Ah battery enable a top speed of 38 mph and up to 90 miles of range in pedal assist mode.
The specs on this 26 x 4-inch mountain bike beat the EVB200 on all fronts (including price when the Coleman isn't on sale), although the form factors are very different. The Hiknight H6 comes in white, black, or grey and boasts a perfect 5-star rating from 24 Amazon buyers. Users up to 6'5" and 300 pounds report that it has enough power to comfortably carry them up hills and around town.
The Quiet Ease electric dirt bike is another good EVB200 alternative
Electric motorcycles and electric bikes differ in some key ways, and electric motorcyles and dirt bikes are regulated like conventional motorcycles in some areas.
The Quiet Ease electric dirt bike sells on Amazon for $839.99 plus a $199.99 delivery charge. The total price of $1,039.98 plus tax is about $60 cheaper than the Coleman EVB200 delivered, and the Quiet Ease bike features a 3,000 watt brushless motor delivering a top speed of to 38 mph and as much as 48 miles of range from the 23 Ah battery.
While the Quiet Ease electric dirt bike only has 17 user reviews on Amazon, they average 4.8 stars. One anonymous reviewer states that although it's recommended for riders 13 years and older, their 9-year-old daughter was able to enjoy it "thanks to the ability to start a beginner off in a low speed." Another buyer with the handle FranklyFrank wrote that despite weighing the bike's rated limit of 220 pounds it "rockets me right up to top speed without hesitation."
How we chose these Coleman mini bike alternatives
When looking for cheaper alternatives to various Coleman mini bike models, we started by looking for anything that beat them on price. We then perused user ratings, expert reviews, past SlashGear analysis, and manufacturer specs to eliminate those with inferior features or feedback.
There are some cheaper alternatives we didn't recommend based on those criteria and others that are great options but sell for more than comparable Coleman bikes. These six models all offer equal or greater value than comparable models from Coleman and can be purchased from some of the same retailers.