5 Cheaper Alternatives To Coleman Mini Bikes

In case you're unfamiliar with Coleman mini bikes, they're not the fastest miniature motorcycles around, but more like a two-wheeled all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Coleman recommends riders be 13 or older, and these mini bikes aren't meant for use on public roads.

The B100 mini bike — Coleman's smallest — has a tubular steel frame that can carry up to 150 pounds. Power comes from a 105cc (cubic centimeter) 4-stroke, single-cylinder, 3-horsepower gasoline engine with a pull-rope starter. A rear hydraulic disc brake slows the bike from its 22 mph top speed, and its low-pressure fat tires smooth the ride on rough surfaces.

Coleman's B200R and B200C feature 6-horsepower 196 cc pull-start engines that give you an extra mph of top speed. These bikes also have a rear disc brake, headlight, front hydraulic suspension, and 200-pound weight limit. The B200 has disc brakes on both wheels plus an automatic Constantly Variable Transmission (CVT) and can cruise at up to 30 mph. The B200RSV has everything the B200 does plus twin shock absorbers on the rear wheel.

The most expensive Coleman mini bike is the electric EVB200 Lithium. Like the B200RSV, the EVB200 features front and rear suspension and disc brakes and a 200-pound load limit. But instead of the 6-horsepower gas engine it has a brushless electric rear hub motor and 60 volt Li-ion battery to deliver a top speed of 25 mph and a range up to 20 miles.

Coleman models are among the top-rated mini bikes found at Tractor Supply. While there are other places to buy them, Tractor Supply offers the full range of Coleman mini bikes at in-store prices ranging from $499.99 to $1,099.99. However, some models are only sold online and incur an additional charge for delivery either to your home or the nearest Tractor Supply store.