How Fast Are FRP Mini Bikes? A Look At Each Model's Max Speed
America's obsession with pint-sized motorcycles — or mini bikes — is not a new phenomenon. The origins of this rather interesting hobby can be traced back to the 1950s, when backyard DIY enthusiasts bolted lawn mower engines onto homemade frames to satiate their craving for adventure. The mini-biking industry has only matured since then, and there are multiple pricing and engine category segments within the space.
At the lower end are affordable 50cc to 100cc models aimed at families and first-time riders; the middle tier caters to recreational enthusiasts seeking more torque and better suspension; and the upper segment features faster competition-grade pit bikes with race-spec engines exceeding 150 cc.
While mainstream motorcycling brands like Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and KTM dominate the upper segment, there has been a lot of action in the entry-level to mid-tier segment, thanks to the arrival of brands like Mega Moto, Massimo, Coleman, and Razor. Another player in the entry-level space, and one that is gaining in popularity, is FRP. The company, about which very little information is publicly available, has been expanding its product portfolio in the U.S. for the past several years.
All models in FRP's lineup have very small engines, with the smallest one being just a 38cc unit, and whether or not they're street legal is a matter that's always up for debate. Given the small capacity engines these machines sport, it is not surprising to see that the listed top speed of these mini bikes is very low, with some models capable of moving at no more than 18 mph and others capable of going a little over 24 mph. Let's now check out the officially listed top speed of all three FRP Mini Bikes currently sold by the company.
How fast can FRP Mini bikes go?
As of late 2025, FRP lists a total of four mini bike models on its website. These include the MB-40, GMB 100, FX-40 Ogemaw Kids Dirt Bike, as well as the DB-003 Kids Dirt Bike. Let's take a clearer look at the maximum speed claimed by FRP for each of these models.
Starting off with the FRP MB40, this mini bike gets a 38cc 4-stroke engine, mated to a fuel tank that can hold just 0,65 liters of fuel, or about 0,2 gallons. This gives it just 16 miles of range, and a claimed top speed of 18 mph. The next model listed on FRP's website is the GMB100 Gas Mini Bike, which is significantly more powerful than the MB40. The GMB100 gets a 99cc engine, weighs 79.5 pounds, and has a 0.36-gallon fuel tank that gives it a 30-mile range. The claimed top speed of the GMB 100 is 24 mph.
The third model in FRP's lineup is the FRP FX-40 Ogemaw Kids Dirt Bike. This is an adventure mini bike intended for use by kids. This machine gets a 40cc 4-stroke engine, and can store upto 0.26 gallons of fuel, giving it a 15-mile range. The claimed top speed on the FX-40 is 20 mph. The fourth product sold by FRP is the DB 003 Kids Dirt Bike. It has a rated top speed of 20 mph and uses a 50cc, 2-stroke, 1.4 hp engine. The 0.32-gallon fuel tank gives it a range of up to 27 miles.
Real life top speed of FRP mini bikes
While the officially listed top speed of FRP mini bikes ranges between 18 mph and 28 mph, do these machines actually reach (or exceed) these claimed top speed figures? We decided to investigate.
Most discussions and videos centered around FRP mini bikes concentrate on the GMB 100 model from the company, since that is the most powerful model currently offered by FRP. One of the videos uploaded by FRP shows this model reaching 34.4 mph in stock form. In the comments section, several people discuss how it could also reach 40 mph if they tinker with the bike's speed limiter.
The rest of the mini bikes in FRP's lineup are mostly kids-focused, and discussions around them generally do not involve their top speed or attempts to make them go faster (and therefore potentially more unsafe). It wouldn't be entirely wrong to assume that these models can achieve roughly the same top speed as claimed by the company.