How Fast Are FRP Mini Bikes? A Look At Each Model's Max Speed

America's obsession with pint-sized motorcycles — or mini bikes — is not a new phenomenon. The origins of this rather interesting hobby can be traced back to the 1950s, when backyard DIY enthusiasts bolted lawn mower engines onto homemade frames to satiate their craving for adventure. The mini-biking industry has only matured since then, and there are multiple pricing and engine category segments within the space.

At the lower end are affordable 50cc to 100cc models aimed at families and first-time riders; the middle tier caters to recreational enthusiasts seeking more torque and better suspension; and the upper segment features faster competition-grade pit bikes with race-spec engines exceeding 150 cc.

While mainstream motorcycling brands like Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and KTM dominate the upper segment, there has been a lot of action in the entry-level to mid-tier segment, thanks to the arrival of brands like Mega Moto, Massimo, Coleman, and Razor. Another player in the entry-level space, and one that is gaining in popularity, is FRP. The company, about which very little information is publicly available, has been expanding its product portfolio in the U.S. for the past several years.

All models in FRP's lineup have very small engines, with the smallest one being just a 38cc unit, and whether or not they're street legal is a matter that's always up for debate. Given the small capacity engines these machines sport, it is not surprising to see that the listed top speed of these mini bikes is very low, with some models capable of moving at no more than 18 mph and others capable of going a little over 24 mph. Let's now check out the officially listed top speed of all three FRP Mini Bikes currently sold by the company.