Are FRP Mini Bikes Street Legal?

If a motorcycle isn't in your budget, or if you're too intimidated to try riding one, then a mini bike, like one of the 5 top-rated at Tractor Supply, could be a fun option. FRP Moto offers gas mini bikes for kids and adults alike, giving riders an easy way to experience the outdoors. But think twice before riding from the trail onto the road. That's because FRP mini bikes aren't always allowed onto public streets. So if you're in doubt about whether it's legal where you live, check your city's website first.

In most cases, a mini bike must meet specific requirements to be considered street legal. First off, you'll need a spot for your license plate, so cops can see it. More importantly, the bike must be registered with the DMV, assuming mini bikes are allowed on public roads in your state. You'll also need lights and reflectors, both of which increase your visibility. Plus, you'll need a horn and turn signals for the benefit of other drivers. Mirrors are required, so you can be aware of anyone that may be a little closer than you'd like.

But even with these modifications, it's important to know where you can and can't ride. If your bike is legal, then you're probably good on neighborhood streets. You may also be okay on roads with low speed limits. But when it comes to large highways and major traffic areas, chances are your mini bike won't have the ability to keep up.