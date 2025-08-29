Everything That Cops See When They Run Your Plates

Police officers may run your car's license plate without you knowing it, and that is perfectly fine since it's considered public information. However, whether an officer has a reason to pull you over after that largely depends on the data they find in their database. Unlike a vehicle identification number (VIN) that conveys information about the production, make, and engine of a vehicle, a license plate gives more detailed information about a car's registration and use. Unless you have a personalized vanity plate, you're most likely among the majority of car owners driving around with standard plates.

When law enforcement officers run standard license plates, the first thing they see is information related to the vehicle, including its make, model, color, and year of release. The details on file must match the current appearance of the car to prevent any suspicion of questionable activity from the police. The database will also show information about the vehicle's registered owner and its registration status. They may even get some help from AI to track license plates on any given day. Driving a car not registered with the local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) may lead to a traffic citation and penalties. In most states, license plates are renewed annually or biennially. Only Delaware issues permanent licenses that do not require renewal and remain active for as long as the registration of the vehicle is maintained.