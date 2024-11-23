How To Clean Your Car's License Plate (And Why You Might Want To)

Since 1901, license plates have been part of the American car owner's experience. They work as a form of identification that can help authorities fine road violators and find lost or stolen vehicles. Having a rear license plate is non-negotiable for U.S. drivers, and over half of all American states require front license plates, too. While some bad actors purposely make it difficult for police to track their plates, there are plenty of less nefarious reasons why a license plate can be difficult to read, including natural wear and tear, and being filthy from being exposed to mud or dirt.

Thankfully, the process of cleaning modern license plates is pretty straightforward, especially for minor surface-layer issues. After unfastening its screws and removing it from your vehicle, all you have to do is clean the license plate with an all-purpose cleaner. If your license plate is getting rusty, a little spritz of WD-40 can help break it down first. You may also want to use a Q-tip, so you don't miss cleaning the tight corners in between the letters or numbers. Lastly, dry it with a microfiber towel before screwing it back on your car.

But cleaning your license plate with the wrong materials can lead to problems, because older license plates can be more prone to damage. So if you're trying to revive a vintage license plate, here are some additional tips.

