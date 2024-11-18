How Many States In The U.S. Require Front License Plates?

You've probably noticed some cars driving around without a license plate on the front bumper while traveling, and you may have wondered whether every states requires one. There are, in fact, a large number of states where not having a front plate is totally legal.

Advertisement

Laws surrounding front license plates can be a bit tricky to navigate. States have varying views on front plates and the punishments you'll get for forgoing one. Some states, however, can fine drivers hundreds of dollars for going on a cruise or errands without a front plate — it could even contribute to an eventually suspended license. If car owners want to avoid getting pulled over, or worse, they'll need to be aware of their state's policies regarding front plates.

Currently, over half of the states in America require drivers to have a front license plate. Is your state one of them? Here are the states where drivers need a front license plate and the reasons behind it — despite some cars looking better without one.

Advertisement