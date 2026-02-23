10 Of The Largest Naval Bases In The US, Ranked By Size

The U.S. owns one of the largest navies in the world; as a result, it is home to a large number of naval bases that support its fleet of warships, aircraft (yes, the U.S. Navy has planes, too), and other sea-related warfare. These bases undertake various responsibilities, including repair, maintenance, logistics, and training. Each base varies in the acres of land it covers, the fleets it serves, and the number of fleets each facility can handle.

Naval possessions are docked at these bases during times of peace and idleness. During times of crisis, all military ships come to these stations for refueling, repairs, and restocking weapons.

And the interesting part is that these navy bases not only manage the operations of the military warships and aircraft but also provide housing and recreational activities for the families of the active duty personnel and other staff on land. Several ships sank during World War II, but those who survived came to some of these docks for their repair.

Here is a list of the largest Navy bases in the U.S., from smallest to largest, that support different types of missions for the Navy.