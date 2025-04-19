Why Does The US Navy Have Planes? Here's What They're Used For

When you look at America's various military branches, the divisions seem cut and dry. The Army has access to tanks and ground forces, the Navy has domain over the ocean, the Marine Corps is an expeditionary force trained in a variety of missions, and the Air Force rules the skies. It's not as simple, though. There's a lot of overlap between the branches because it's necessary. The Army has ships for logistics, while the Air Force isn't the only branch with access to planes. Every branch has aircraft, but the Navy is actually the second-largest air force in the world with an inventory of roughly 3,700 aircraft.

Naval aviators fulfill a variety of roles for the Navy. Of course, there are fighter jets like the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet that go on the offensive against aerial or ground targets. Other carrier-based aircraft specialize in scouting large areas over the ocean to spot targets, giving a carrier group an early warning before enemy craft approach the group. They also defend against deadly enemy attack submarines lurking beneath the waves, waiting to strike.

Naval aircraft give the Navy the ability to reach beyond the water, allowing it to cover corners of the globe the Air Force can't.