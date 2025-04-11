10 Of The Largest Navies In The World, Ranked By Self-Reported Total Naval Assets

A nation's naval capability is directly proportional to its ability to project power worldwide. Historians sometimes describe the Mediterranean Sea as a "Roman lake" during the height of the Italian civilization's power, thanks to its ability to dominate from shore to shore. The small island nation of Britain dominated much of the globe throughout the 19th century thanks to its supremacy on the sea. Naval officer Alfred T. Mahan set the United States on a path to dominance of the waters with his 1890 book, "The Influence of Sea Power Upon History."

Modern navies are capable of much more than patrolling the seas. They are vital to securing global logistics, projecting military power, and as a bargaining chip in diplomatic negotiations. Naval power is world power, but a large navy isn't necessarily competent or even functional. In the modern era, the United States Navy is among the most powerful navies on the planet. It can launch entire invasions from battle groups organized around nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, yet it ranks fifth in size.

Quality outstrips quantity, but there is still something to be said for commanding a large naval force. Let's examine which nations field (ocean?) the largest navies— some of the positions may surprise you. We used data from the World Population Review to determine how many naval assets — not strictly warships — each navy has in its arsenal. The numbers might not make these nations the powerhouses they wish to be, but here are 10 of the largest navies in the world.

