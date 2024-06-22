The Steamships Of The Great White Fleet: America's Lap Around The World

The largest operator of aircraft carriers by a wide margin, the United States knows that controlling the sea goes hand in hand with global stability and economic progress. However, the United States was not always the ocean power it is today.

Between the U.S. Civil War and the United States' emergence as a superpower after World War I, a crucial but often overlooked period of imperialism played a significant role in the growth of the U.S. Navy and the nation itself. By the end of the Spanish-American War in 1898, the United States had acquired an empire that spanned from the Caribbean Sea to the Philippines. Governing this empire would demand the highest level of technical innovation and an ocean-spanning navy.

There to help with this undertaking was the Great White Fleet, a group of pre-dreadnought battleships painted brilliant white that would circumnavigate the globe, stopping in dozens of ports. The purpose? An opportunity to refine naval procedures and train sailors on extended life at sea, certainly. However, the Great White Fleet was also a gentle reminder that the United States had arrived as an imperial power with a top-tier navy that just might end up in a port near you — whether you wanted it there or not. Let's take a look at what inspired the creation of the Great White Fleet and its impact.