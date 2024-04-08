What Influence Did Inventor James Watt Have On Steam Engines & The Industrial Revolution?

When an inventor has a unit of measurement named after him, it's clear his work had more than a small impact on scientific and industrial progress. So it was for James Watt, whose Watt engine is often considered one of the cornerstones of the Industrial Revolution. This is why the watt is what we call the unit of power equal to one joule of work per second. It's also technically 1/746 horsepower (horsepower being a term coined by Watt himself). There's a reason that in the book "Reminiscences of James Watt," a few fellow engineers regarded him as "the most useful man that ever lived."

Watt's inventions were numerous, including the flexible water main, perspective drawing machine, a micrometer (for measuring distances), a machine for copying sculptures, and even a letter-copying press, viewed as a sort of early version of the photocopier. But it was his work on steam engines and their rapid deployment into various industries that helped kick-start the Industrial Revolution.