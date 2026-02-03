Is The USS America (LHA-6) Nuclear Powered?

The United States Navy leads the world in nuclear-powered military vessels, as every one of its aircraft carriers and submarines utilizes that method of power generation. Of course, those are only two types of Navy vessels operated throughout the world's oceans, as the Navy utilizes of all manner of ships, including destroyers, frigates, transports, and more. One class that's often misunderstood is the amphibious assault ship, which many confuse with being an aircraft carrier.

While these vessels support their own wings of fighters and helicopters, they are quite different. The leading ship in the America-class, the USS America (LHA-6), is unlike the newly developed Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, as it's not nuclear powered. Nuclear power generation makes sense for something as massive as the USS Gerald R. Ford or any of the Navy's highly advanced nuclear submarines, but the cost of development, maintenance, and complex overhaul makes it less desirable in other classes of surface vessels.

To that end, the USS America is powered, not by nuclear energy, but by two GE LM2500+ gas turbines. General Electric Aerospace developed these marine gas turbines for the USS America and the other ships in its class, which are more than capable of supplying all of the energy needed to keep the ship in operation. The USS America uses a hybrid mechanical-electric propulsion system, which includes an additional two 5,000-horsepower auxiliary propulsion motors. These combine to provide everything the USS America needs to sail for over 13,000 miles without the need to refuel.