5 Of The Most Powerful Aircraft Carriers Sailing The Seas In 2026

If you want to get an idea of just how dominant the U.S. Navy is when it comes to carrier power, just look at the Nimitz-class carriers. By many standards, these carriers are ancient, having been in service for over 50 years now, and now heading into their retirement years. Yet, their raw power and capabilities are still game-changing.

Fed by two nuclear reactors with unlimited operational range, the Nimitz can make up to 260,000 horsepower, and can travel in excess of 30 knots. This is very impressive considering their size and 100,00 ton displacement. But maybe not as impressive as the Nimitz-class aircraft arsenal, which can consist of up to 130 F/A-18 Super Hornets if needed. And don't forget its whole range of missile systems and machine guns, either.

It's only fitting that the only aircraft carrier more powerful than a Nimitz-class ship would be its replacement, the Navy's newer Gerald R. Ford-class ships. Sure, the USS Nimitz might be the oldest American aircraft carrier still in service, and one that's scheduled to be retired very soon. But the Nimitz, along with the rest of the carriers in its class, still represents unmatched naval power by any global historical standards. The later ships of the class will still be on the seas protecting American interests for a long time to come.