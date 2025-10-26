The HMS Prince Of Wales Is The Newest UK Aircraft Carrier - Here's How Big It Is
The HMS Prince of Wales (R09) stands as the largest and most powerful aircraft carrier in the Royal Navy. Commissioned on December 10, 2019, at HM Naval Base Portsmouth, it's the biggest addition to the United Kingdom's naval fleet and stands as a major step forward in the country's maritime power projection. As the second Queen Elizabeth-class carrier in the UK, it's 931.7 feet long, 229.6 feet wide, weighs 65,000 tons, and can travel 10,000 nautical miles. The HMS Prince of Wales' flight deck is huge, allowing it to carry any military helicopter in the United Kingdom's armed forces, and can accommodate 72 aircraft, including the Lockheed Martin F-35B lightening II, a fighter jet with the ability to fly slower than any other fighter.
Its twin-island design separates navigation and flight operations, improving efficiency and survivability. This move aligns with the United Kingdom's plans to increase its naval capabilities and showcase its nautical might through "Operation Highmast", an 8-month mission to the Indo-Pacific region with allies. The purpose of the deployment is to promote international partnerships, UK defense capabilities, and trade, while emphasizing full operational readiness for the ship and its F-35B fighter squadron.
Power, propulsion and problems
Since British aircraft carriers aren't nuclear powered, the HMS Prince of Wales is brought to life by a sophisticated Integrated Electric Propulsion (IEP) system that's designed for efficiency and less demand for manning. Its two Rolls-Royce MT30 gas turbines each generate 36 megawatts, and work alongside four Wartsila diesel generators, two 12-cylinder and two 16-cylinder units; together they produce enough power to supply a town of 25,000 people. This energy drives four advanced electric motors connected to twin propellers, pushing the ship's top speed in excess of 25 knots.
It wasn't all smooth sailing, though; it suffered a significant breakdown off the Isle of Wight in August 2022, keeping it sidelined in dry dock at Rosyth for nine months, with problems to its starboard propeller shaft due to misalignment. After a sizable overhaul by Babcock International who has a 10-year maintenance contract, the HMS Prince of Wales finally emerged in 2023. Beyond the mechanical fixes, the ship also underwent major proficiency enhancements to extend its service life, improve operational readiness, and support future missions.
How does the HMS Prince of Wales stack up against America's best?
The HMS Prince of Wales is an embodiment of the United Kingdom's commitment to upgrading and maintaining a formidable navy. Being the Royal Navy's largest and most advanced warship to date, plays an important part in projecting British power around the world. Moreover, it serves as the main platform to carry 36 of the country's most advanced fighter jets, the F-35B Lightning II. By contrast, the flagship of the U.S. Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a displacement of approximately 100,000 tons and can carry over 75 aircraft and accommodate more than 4,500 personnel.
While the Ford's nuclear propulsion maximizes its extended operational range and endurance, the Prince of Wales's more conventional powered design allows for flexibility in deployment and reduced operational costs. Both carriers use superior technologies to support fifth-generation aircraft like the F-35B and F-22 Raptor. However, the Prince of Wales's integration of electric propulsion systems and automated features highlights the UK's priority on overall efficiency and reduced crew requirements.