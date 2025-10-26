The HMS Prince Of Wales Is The Newest UK Aircraft Carrier - Here's How Big It Is

The HMS Prince of Wales (R09) stands as the largest and most powerful aircraft carrier in the Royal Navy. Commissioned on December 10, 2019, at HM Naval Base Portsmouth, it's the biggest addition to the United Kingdom's naval fleet and stands as a major step forward in the country's maritime power projection. As the second Queen Elizabeth-class carrier in the UK, it's 931.7 feet long, 229.6 feet wide, weighs 65,000 tons, and can travel 10,000 nautical miles. The HMS Prince of Wales' flight deck is huge, allowing it to carry any military helicopter in the United Kingdom's armed forces, and can accommodate 72 aircraft, including the Lockheed Martin F-35B lightening II, a fighter jet with the ability to fly slower than any other fighter.

Its twin-island design separates navigation and flight operations, improving efficiency and survivability. This move aligns with the United Kingdom's plans to increase its naval capabilities and showcase its nautical might through "Operation Highmast", an 8-month mission to the Indo-Pacific region with allies. The purpose of the deployment is to promote international partnerships, UK defense capabilities, and trade, while emphasizing full operational readiness for the ship and its F-35B fighter squadron.