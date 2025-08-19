What Fighter Jet Can Go The Slowest Without Falling Out Of The Sky?

Most fighter jets have what is called a stall speed – the slowest the jet can go before it falls out of the sky. However, there are two fighter jets currently in service that can get around their stall speed and go even slower. One of these is the Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II, with the other being versions of the Harrier jump jet still used by the USMC and others. Both jets are the slowest fighters possible, because they are the only fighter jets currently able to hover — their slowest speed when in the air is zero. The F-35B is able to hover for about nine minutes, in terms of fuel consumption.

These jets are designed to operate in environments where space is limited, such as on aircraft carriers and forward, unimproved air bases. The F-35B is known as a Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft, and the Harrier is a Vertical / Short Take-Off and Landing (V/STOL). While both are technically able to take off vertically, they can carry greater loads if they get a short running start.