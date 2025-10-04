Why Aren't British Aircraft Carriers Nuclear Powered?

British aircraft carriers are an awesome sight. The HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy's flagship since late 2024, is one of the iconic Queen Elizabeth class of carriers. It has a 280-meter-long flight deck and displaces around 65,000 tonnes, accommodating approximately 1,600 crew. It's not as large as the USS Gerald R. Ford, the biggest aircraft carrier in the world, but it is extraordinary, nonetheless.

There's a particular difference between the HMS Prince of Wales and the USS Gerald R. Ford: The latter is powered by a pair of nuclear reactors, while the British carrier is not. No British models are, in fact. There's no denying that there are advantages to nuclear reactors powering naval vessels, but other means of propulsion aren't strictly a weakness either. British carriers are, instead, electrically powered. Prospect Magazine reports that each Queen Elizabeth carrier can "generate enough power to light a large town," and that there are significant safety and maintenance concerns connected to an aircraft's nuclear reactors that the British crews don't need to concern themselves with.

In designing aircraft carriers, the propulsion system is a chief concern because each type of propulsion has its strengths and weaknesses. The choice is about prioritizing what is deemed best for a country's specific needs and situation. Nuclear reactors may improve a carrier's ability to stay at sea longer, but there are some considerable downsides that may have contributed to making nuclear less appropriate for British models than U.S. ones. Prohibitive costs for the nuclear option and the Royal Navy's specific situation are key among them.