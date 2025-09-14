How Fast Can Aircraft Carriers Travel & Which Country Has The Fastest?

Aircraft carriers are often the most advanced vessels in any navy, and they're considered the tip of the spear of any fleet. Because of this, these ships have high top speeds, allowing them to reach their stations as quickly as possible. But how fast are these ships exactly?

Unfortunately, most navies do not disclose the technical specs of their ships, so we will have to rely on estimates and reports for most carriers. Even the U.S military, which publishes the exact specifications of jets like the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II, is mum on aircraft carrier speeds; most official listings only say that the carriers can do more than 30 knots. There has been conjecture that the USS Nimitz, the oldest American carrier still in service, can reach 31.5 knots, or more than 36 mph, but this has not been officially confirmed. Even the USS Gerald R. Ford, the most advanced aircraft carrier in the world, is only listed as being capable of more than 30 knots.

China has the second-largest carrier fleet in the world, with the upcoming Fujian giving it three operational ships. As expected, China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) does not reveal the top speeds of its carriers. That said, the Philippine government estimates that the Shandong can achieve 31 knots, while the Indian Defence Review suggests a 32-knot top speed for the Liaoning. These numbers put the U.S. and China neck-and-neck when it comes to having the fastest carriers. The Fujian is still undergoing testing; thus, we don't know how fast it can go. However, it's expected to enter service soon, so we may not have to wait for long.