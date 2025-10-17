10 Of The Most Advanced Nuclear Submarines In The World
Nuclear submarines are the latest in monumentally advanced technology powering global military forces. Throughout the entire world, there are only nine nations that have developed nuclear weapons. Of these, only six use nuclear technology in submarine propulsion – the U.S., China, Russia, France, the U.K., and India.
Nuclear submarines are technologically superior to traditionally powered vessels in many ways. A nuclear submarine can remain submerged for months, allowing for lengthy reconnaissance or pre-attack planning missions that other submerged vessels simply can't accommodate. Estimates suggest that they could stay beneath the surf for 20 years if not for the need to take on supplies like food for the crew. This makes them an invaluable tool in global sea power operations. These vessels can achieve higher speeds than traditional submarines, adding to their utility in any potential conflict. However, nuclear submarines are generally louder than other submerged boats because of the constant engagement of the vessel's reactor. They are also larger and less agile than traditional vessels. As a result, navies that employ nuclear submarines continue to support non-nuclear alternatives to maintain combat readiness under many unique circumstances.
Nuclear submarines are a true engineering marvel, but some builds stand head and shoulders above the rest. These are the most impressive and advanced nuclear submarines in use today.
The United Kingdom's Astute-Class submarines
The U.K. Royal Navy began commissioning its newest boats in 2010, and the Astute-class has since become one of the most advanced nuclear submarines ever constructed. As of this writing, six of the planned seven are serving the Royal Navy, and they're impressive to say the least. Each Astute-class submarine displaces up to 8,288 tons of seawater while submerged, and they accommodate a crew complement of up to 109 personnel. These attack submarines are the largest and best-equipped the Royal Navy has ever operated.
They're so advanced that they don't even have optical periscopes. Those have been replaced by high-end video capture sensors. In terms of armament, Astute-class boats are equipped with U.S.-made Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missiles (TLAM), as well as Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes. This gives the boats ground and marine-attack options. The TLAMs carried onboard have a range of 1,035 miles, while Spearfish can hit targets up to 44 miles distant.
They can remain submerged for as long as the crew can endure, as Astute-class boats produce their own breathable oxygen and potable water. Food is the only limitation, as a boat would need to resupply every 90 days to keep everyone onboard fed. They're the first nuclear submarines to be designed in an entirely 3D, computer-simulated environment, and typically operate on ten-week patrols with a crew of 98 personnel. Astute-class submarines are produced in the U.K. via BAE Systems Submarines, which is scheduled to deliver the seventh boat in the class by early 2029.
Russian Borei-A-class submarines
In 2022 the Russian Navy sailed a new Borei-A-class submarine into the White Sea to begin factory trials of its latest addition. The "Generalissimus Suvorov" ballistic missile submarine is a fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarine and was slated to enter service in the Pacific Fleet by the end of 2022. This vessel is the third Borei-A submarine delivered to the Russian Navy, after "Knyaz Vladimir" in 2020 and "Knyaz Oleg" in 2021.
The platform is an improved template over the previous Borei-class design that includes enhanced stealth capabilities (through quieter operation) and deep-sea maneuverability. These vessels are typically armed with 16 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and 553mm torpedoes. A Norwegian outlet, The Barents Observer, reported on December 29, 2022, that the "Generalissimus Suvorov" had indeed been folded into Russia's Pacific Fleet in a dedication ceremony on that day and would carry missiles armed with nuclear warheads rather than conventional warheads.
The submarine's SLBMs are capable of striking targets at a distance of 6,200 miles, and the vessels are also armed with roughly eight MIRVs (Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicle) that can facilitate the launch of multiple warheads at a time–with each focused on independent targets.
American Virginia-class submarines
Virginia-class fast attack submarines are some of the newest vessels in the U.S. Navy's arsenal. The contract to build a new propulsion platform was awarded to Babcock & Wilcox Nuclear Operations in 2013, and the subs themselves have been assembled in Newport News, Virginia, by Huntington Ingalls Industries and General Dynamics Electric Boat. Today there are 24 active Virginia-class vessels in service. The attack submarines are nuclear-powered, and the first of the series, the "Virginia," was commissioned in 2004.
These submarines are slated to replace the existing Los Angeles-class submarines with retirements and new commissions scheduled over the coming years. This gives operators in Virginia-class vessels a distinct advantage when it comes to interdiction and surveillance operations conducted in hostile waterways.
Virginia-class submarines are armed with Tomahawk missiles and MK48 ADCAP torpedoes. The vessels can reach a speed of over 29 mph and are particularly well-versed in conducting shallow-water operations. One unique feature of these submarines is the reconfigurable torpedo room. This space can act as a staging and deployment area for special operations teams on long deployments, and the submarines provide a lock-in/lock-out chamber to allow divers to enter and leave the vessel without having to surface.
The British Royal Navy's Vanguard-class submarines
The United Kingdom launched the HMS Vanguard in 1993, and in the years since four Vanguard-class submarines have acted as the nation's primary undersea patrol vessel. Vanguard-class submarines are powered by nuclear reactors and offer ballistic missile engagement options. These vessels are one of the U.K.'s primary nuclear deterrents and are therefore equipped with nuclear warheads.
Vanguard-class submarines carry 16 Trident II D5 missiles with as many as 12 MIRV warheads (resulting in up to 192 individual nuclear munitions). The vessels operate four torpedo tubes and carry Spearfish torpedos for underwater or surface combat requirements. The submarines can reach a speed of around 29 mph, placing them squarely within competitive standards with other nuclear submarines that traverse the depths of the Earth's oceans.
While the Vanguard-class submarines are a critical piece of the United Kingdom's defensive backbone, the newest of the four vessels was commissioned in 1999, some 20-plus years ago. In contrast, the United States, Russia, and others are rolling out new vessels to handle deterrence and submerged surveillance tasks. For its part, the British Government is pursuing the development of new submarine technology and intends to replace these four Vanguard-class vessels with the new Dreadnought class by the 2030s.
France's Barracuda-class attack submarines
In June 2022, the French Navy introduced a new Barracuda-class vessel to its submarine fleet. The "Suffren" is the first of six to enter service over the coming years and can dive below 350 meters (1,150 feet) for 70-day missions. The vessel is small compared to others of this type (99 meters long, or 325 feet), and it's packed full of technology that helps the crew remain silent in the water and deadly when necessary.
The ship is armed with cruise missiles that can be launched via the sub's torpedo tubes, wire-guided torpedos, anti-ship projectiles, and mines. The vessel is also outfitted with the ability to support special operations groups, with a dry deck shelter that facilitates the deployment of combat swimmers and submersible vehicles.
The Barracuda-class submarine lineup will replace France's Le Triomphant-class vessels. Many of the weapons systems are similar to the previous generation. With a larger footprint, a 60-day mission window, and a fleet of only four ships, the Barracuda class is a much-improved asset in French intelligence gathering operations, deterrence, and forward strike capabilities.
The Chinese Navy's Type 093 Shang-Class Submarines
The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is building up its submarine fleet as the nation races to become the world's strongest naval power. To this end, China has several nuclear submarines, including the Type 093 (NATO reporting name is Shang-class). As of writing, China has completed six Type 093 subs. The first was commissioned in 2006, even though construction of the first boat began in the 1990s. Despite the slow rollout, the Shang-class has demonstrated several improvements over its predecessors.
Most notably, it's considerably quieter than previous submarines. Specifically, the Type 093A variant is the quietest boat China had produced at the time of launch. According to the U.S. Naval War College, the Type 093A is "the first quiet submarine in the PLAN." As of 2025, China's nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) fleet consists entirely of Shang-class boats, though more are planned. Shang-class subs use a single seven-bladed propeller, giving them a top speed of roughly 25 knots.
In terms of armament, each boat has torpedo tubes, which can launch a variety of Russian and Chinese-made weapon systems capable of targeting submerged and surface ships. These include the YJ-82 anti-ship missile. In terms of capacity, a Shang-class sub can carry either a number of torpedoes of mixed type or mines. Additionally, the Type 093B has a vertical launch system, allowing it to fire cruise missiles and other weapons to strike distant ground targets up to 932 miles away.
The United States' Seawolf-Class submarines
The United States developed the Seawolf-class submarines as a replacement for its aging fleet of Los Angeles-class boats in the early 1980s. The plan was to outfit the Navy with 29 new boats over a decade, but reality reared its ugly head: the order was cut and then canceled, leaving only three Seawolf-class boats produced. Each of the three remains in service as of writing, and Seawolf-class subs are the fastest military submarines currently in operation, with a submerged top speed of 40 mph.
Two of the boats displace 9,138 tons of seawater when submerged and measure 353 feet long. The USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23), which was extended by 100 feet, is 453 feet long, and it displaces 12,158 tons. All three have a diameter of 40 feet. Seawolf-class submarines can exceed 800 feet in diving depth, have a crew complement of 140, carry Mark 48 heavyweight torpedoes, and Tomahawk cruise missiles. Their biggest claim to fame isn't speed or weapon systems: it's sound ... or a lack thereof.
Seawolf-class boats are harder to detect than Los Angeles-class subs. This is due to how quiet their systems operate when compared to older boats. Seawolf-class submarines feature tons of new systems, and they've been upgraded throughout their service life. They feature stronger steel than their predecessors and were costly; in 2025 dollars, a single Seawolf-class sub would cost U.S. taxpayers over $6.45 billion. By comparison, the Navy's newest attack sub, the Virginia-class, costs around $3.2 billion.
The Russian Navy's Yasen-Class submarines
Though design efforts began in the 1980s, it took some time for the Yasen-class submarines of the Russian Navy to enter service. When construction kicked off in the 1990s, it still took some time, and the first in the class was finally commissioned in 2013. Updates to the design led to the Yasen-M updates entering service in 2021. These are planned to replace Russia's current nuclear attack submarines. Yasen-M-class boats are the most advanced Russian submarines in service.
The new variants are equipped with a vertical launch system and cruise missiles, enabling them to strike ground targets. The submarines were constructed with a "one and a half hull" design, consisting of a light outer hull covering part of the pressure hull. In submarine design, two hulls are used for better buoyancy and safety. Conversely, a single hull provides reduced sound and near-invisibility. Yasen-class boats fall between the two, incorporating aspects of both designs.
For armament, Yasen-class subs are equipped with the 3M55 Oniks supersonic anti-ship missile and the Granat cruise missile, which has a range of 1,491 miles. It also has multiple torpedo tubes capable of launching torpedoes, as well as a variety of missiles. The Yasen-class is comparable to the U.S. Seawolf and Virginia-class attack subs, but Russia's boats incorporate more weapons and capabilities, making them superior in several ways. That makes sense, seeing as these boats were a long time coming, allowing for multiple redesigns.
The Chinese Navy's Type 094 Jin-Class Submarines
The PLAN's newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine is the Type 094 (NATO reporting name is Jin-class). The first of eight projected boats was commissioned into the PLAN in 2008, and as of writing, six are believed to be in active service. The Jin-class boats are designed as part of China's nuclear triad, which the nation didn't confirm existed until September 2025. These boats are similar to the U.S. Navy's Ohio-class submarines in that their primary purpose is to remain undetected until they're needed.
That's a description appropriate for any military sub, but ballistic missile submarines are different. Their main goal is to hide and fire a volley of nuclear-armed submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), submerge, and withdraw. For the Jin-class, they're outfitted with 12 JL-2 or JL-3 SLBMs. The JL-2 has a range of up to 5,592 miles and carries either a one-megaton warhead or three to eight MIRVs with yields of 20, 90, or 150 kilotons.
The JL-3 has a range of 6,214 miles and can carry between 250 kilotons and one megaton of nuclear ordnance. While the Type 094 is easily China's most advanced nuclear submarine, it does have some issues. Notably, it's comparatively loud, making it easy to detect. They rarely pass U.S. subs undetected, which isn't ideal for such a weapon system. That said, sound issues are overcome by the onboard missile ranges, mitigating the need to get too close to an enemy coast to fire missiles at targeted cities and military sites.
The American Ohio-class submarine
The Ohio-class submarine stands tall above the competition regarding advanced nuclear submarines. The 14 remaining Ohio-class ballistic missile vessels (and four converted guided missile submarines) are the largest submarines deployed by the U.S. Navy. They typically patrol on 70-day deployments but can remain submerged for as long as necessary (limited only by food and other material requirements of the crew). Approaching crush depth – depth in which the water pressure is too strong for the underwater vessel - Ohio-class submarines are noted as capable of diving to around 800 feet but have been known to achieve depths below 1,500 feet.
These vessels can achieve speeds rising above 30 knots and carry up to 154 Tomahawk missiles, as well as Trident II D-5 nuclear armaments that offer an estimated range of around 6,500 nautical miles and as many as five warheads per missile. The resulting arms capacity is potentially 120 nuclear weapons that can travel across the hemisphere they're fired from. The submarines also pack a punch underwater, with Mk48 torpedoes and four torpedo tubes for attacking surface ships and other submerged vessels. This led Popular Mechanics to call the Ohio-class submarine "arguably the most destructive weapons on the planet."