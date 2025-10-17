10 Of The Most Advanced Nuclear Submarines In The World

Nuclear submarines are the latest in monumentally advanced technology powering global military forces. Throughout the entire world, there are only nine nations that have developed nuclear weapons. Of these, only six use nuclear technology in submarine propulsion – the U.S., China, Russia, France, the U.K., and India.

Nuclear submarines are technologically superior to traditionally powered vessels in many ways. A nuclear submarine can remain submerged for months, allowing for lengthy reconnaissance or pre-attack planning missions that other submerged vessels simply can't accommodate. Estimates suggest that they could stay beneath the surf for 20 years if not for the need to take on supplies like food for the crew. This makes them an invaluable tool in global sea power operations. These vessels can achieve higher speeds than traditional submarines, adding to their utility in any potential conflict. However, nuclear submarines are generally louder than other submerged boats because of the constant engagement of the vessel's reactor. They are also larger and less agile than traditional vessels. As a result, navies that employ nuclear submarines continue to support non-nuclear alternatives to maintain combat readiness under many unique circumstances.

Nuclear submarines are a true engineering marvel, but some builds stand head and shoulders above the rest. These are the most impressive and advanced nuclear submarines in use today.